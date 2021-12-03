A social media post on a private Instagram account unaffiliated with the Verona Area School District prompted a weapons threat investigation and low attendance at the high school on Friday, Dec. 3.

A letter emailed to families from principal Pam Hammen just after 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, referenced a post on the @VAHS_Confessions Instagram account from 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, that said, “Is some one shooting up the school tomorrow? Some one posted on there main.” The language was similar to that written on the district’s anonymous tip line around two hours later, saying that there was not solid evidence it would happen, but that “many students are very anxious about this.”

Hammen said in the letter that because of the rumored threat, high school attendance was low and decreased steadily throughout the day.

Multiple students were interviewed throughout the day by staff, and there was never a confirmed threat of a student in the building with any type of weapon with the intent to harm others, her letter states.

Hammen wrote in the letter that inappropriate use of social media that hurts the district’s ability to educate students has unfortunately become the new norm.

“The adults and students tasked with doing this critical work are being pulled away to focus on distractions, rumors, and hurtful language occurring on social media,” she said in the letter. “The impact on learning is significant; however, the potential harm that is done to students is the most unfortunate outcome of these irresponsible and unfounded social media posts.”

In the letter, Hammen outlined the timeline for the district’s response to the anonymous tip, which started at 5 a.m. when district and high school administration initially responded to the tip, and for the next two hours evaluated the severity of the threat with the City of Verona police department. By 7:15 a.m., the district had determined there wasn’t sufficient evidence to alter the start of the school day before sending an initial letter out to high school families.

Following the investigation, the administrators decided to postpone the high school’s annual Multicultural Showcase, but will allow athletic events to continue with additional police presence, a news release from the police department states.

The Multicultural Showcase has been rescheduled to Feb. 24, 2022.

“The Multicultural showcase is an important part of our education, and we want all students available to experience this magnificent event,” Hammen wrote. “We are committed to scheduling the Multicultural Showcase when the majority of our students are present and in the evening when families and community members can attend.”

Hammen ended the letter by saying that while people are grappling with negative events being featured in the news, it should instead be an opportunity to rebuild the community’s shared commitment to learning and well-being.

“The disruption to the learning day and the postponement of an important celebration for our community remind us that we must all remain vigilant and use social media responsibly,” she said.

Near-misses of school violence or weapons violations have happened repeatedly in the region within the last few weeks. On Thursday, Dec. 2, an 18 year old Madison La Follette High School student was arrested for having a loaded weapon on campus, and earlier in November, a VAHS student was arrested for having a loaded weapon in the building and had attempted to hide it in a friend’s backpack. On the other side of the state, Waukesha West High School students were evacuated from their building on Dec. 3 after the principal received an email threatening violence against students during their lunch period.