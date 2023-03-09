VASD extends Clardy’s contract through June 2025

When Tremayne Clardy was a student, he probably got lots of good grades. Now that he’s running schools instead of studying in them, that hasn’t changed.
The Verona Area School District Board of Education voted 7-0 at its March 6 meeting to extend Clardy’s contract for two years, through June 30, 2025.
In a VASD news release, Board of Education president Meredith Stier Christensen said Clardy’s leadership “continues to exceed our expectations” since he joined the district in July 2021, succeeding long-time superintendent Dean Gorrell.
“During (Clardy’s) tenure, major accomplishments include collaborating with the board to implement a new governance model, supporting our scholars and educators by working to pass an operating referendum, and overseeing the development of the 2023-2028 Strategic Framework,” she said. “On a daily basis, he approaches interactions with students, families, and staff, with integrity and transparency.”
Stier Christensen said the unanimous vote is a “true indicator” that each board member supports Clardy’s continued leadership.
“Hiring, evaluating, and supervising the superintendent is the most important job of the board of education,” she said. “We execute this work with pride and we embrace our collaborative partnership with Dr. Clardy.”
The contract isn’t surprising, given the board’s stated praise last summer during Clardy’s year one review, in which the board gave him a “highly effective” rating, the best on the Wisconsin Superintendent Evaluation rubric. Following the closed session review at a board meeting last year, Stier Christensen termed the work Clardy accomplished as“beyond our expectations.”
“It is truly making a positive impact on student achievement,” she said. “(The highly effective rating) refers to deep, reflective understanding as evidenced by thorough application as VASD empowers their staff with a focus on continuous improvement,” according to a June 30 district news release.