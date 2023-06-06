The Verona Area School District has reached an out-of-court settlement regarding an alleged violation of the federal Equal Pay Act of 1963 during the 2017-19 school years.
According to a Monday, June 5 district news release, based on staff complaints regarding hiring practices dating from 2017-19, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a complaint alleging that VASD paid two male staff members more than similarly situated females.
“Over the past 15 months, the parties have worked together and have finalized an agreement to resolve the dispute without going to trial,” read the district news release.
The settlement agreement will award $450,000 to the claimant employees and step placement adjustments, and puts an end to any current and further litigation regarding the matter. In addition, the district will continue to engage in best practices including creating an administrative rule identifying step placement, training for leadership staff in best practices to continue to remain compliant regarding salary placement and discrimination procedures, and recording, monitoring, and reporting on any further complaints of gender-based pay discrimination for the next four years.
According to the district, the salary placement practices in question were allowable per the 2011 Wisconsin Act 10, and updated salary placement procedures were ratified between VASD and the Verona Area Education Association (VAEA) in July 2022.
In the news release, VASD board of education president Meredith Stier Christensen said the district is “ready to move beyond this matter and reaffirm our commitment to provide our scholars with a world class education,” citing a 2021 board policy-based governance model “centered on student achievement and built on a foundation of transparency and accountability.”
“Under this new governance model, the board set forth specific operating expectations for the district, which include administering clear personnel rules and procedures for our employees. Accordingly, the new district administration created clear, formalized systems to ensure that lawful and equitable hiring and compensation practices are in place for all VASD employees.
“As a result of our robust oversight practices, the board has full confidence that our administration’s proactive steps to achieve this critical outcome have been successful.”
The Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) released a statement on Monday, June 5 on the settlement, saying the case was “all teachers being paid equitably.” According to the group, 10 Verona teachers will receive $450,000 in back pay, interest and retirement earnings, and separately, the district agreed to correct placements of other teachers on the salary schedule, impacting 367 teachers.
According to the WEAC news release, teacher-members of the Verona Area Education Association uncovered the significant pay discrepancies three years ago, with pay differences of nearly $20,000 in some cases between male and female teachers holding similar experience and qualifications.
“Despite repeated attempts by the union to resolve these discrepancies with Verona’s former administrative team, that administration refused to address the problems or work with teachers on the matter,” the statement read. “In stark contrast, Verona’s current administration has collaborated with teachers to reach today’s settlement and to ensure all educators in Verona are compensated fairly.”