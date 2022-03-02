Many of the students who are being featured in the latest art gallery exhibit at Verona Area High School are doing so years before they’ll walk the halls as high schoolers.
The installation in the high school art gallery, located on campus at 234 Wildcat Way, for the month of March is focused on showcasing the art of K-12 students throughout the district, high school art teacher Lyz Stremikis wrote in an email to the Press. The district-wide art show is often the most popular of those that are curated each year, Stremikis added, noting that students who are featured often bring family members in to view their work.
The exhibit, which honors National Youth Art Month, will run throughout the entire month of March, and the gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. A public reception was held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Earlier in the year, the art gallery hosted the work of the district’s alumni, aligning the timing of the show with when former students might be visiting home for the holidays or be on winter breaks from their universities.
For more information about the show and viewing the exhibit outside of the public reception, contact Stremikis by email at stremike@verona.k12.wi.us.