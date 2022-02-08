Verona Area High School counselor Carri Hale has been named the top counselor by a state professional organization.
The award, announced earlier this month on the high school’s Facebook page, is the yearly top honor from the Wisconsin School Counselor Association, a professional organization that provides support to nearly 1,400 school counselors across the state. In an email to the Press, Hale said she was “100% surprised” to receive the honor, as her fellow counselors anonymously nominated her.
Hale credited the team of student support staff she works with at the high school, saying that her larger community of the school’s social workers, nurses, psychologists, interventionalists and the restorative justice coordinator is what allows her to contribute to creating a positive environment for students.
“I love my job, my profession and my community and am so honored to have been given this award and to represent as a Wildcat!” she wrote. “It is this collaboration that creates the space for me to do my best work, building relationships with students and families.”
Hale has been a school counselor for 17 years, with 15 of those being at the high school after she started in a long-term substitute counselor role in January 2007. She chose to go into counseling after wanting to find a way to use her sociology degree to work with the community, Hale said, and a career aptitude test’s indicators all pointed toward school counseling.
“I realized this is what I was always meant to do,” she said. “I have always had high levels of emotional intelligence, which no one talked about in my early years of school, through my undergraduate experience. I was lit up in every course throughout my masters program, confirming every step along the way that school counseling allows me to be true to my own self identity in a professional realm.”
High school principal Pam Hammen called Hale both a leader for the district and a trailblazer in the field of education.
“As the department chair for our Integrated Student Services team, Carri has served as an unwavering resource for student advocacy,” Hammen wrote. “She is the first in and the last out and pushes our district to serve our students in the ways that support their success.”
Hale will be working with the Wisconsin School Counselor Association to apply for the national organization’s counselor of the year award.
Hale, who advises the Multicultural Leadership Council at the high school and serves on the Dane County Equity Consortium, wrote in the email that the relationships she builds between her students, staff and families remains her favorite part of the work, and she thrives on being able to create spaces for student voices.
“School Counseling is legacy work – my role allows me to help students navigate life choices and find open doors for their futures,” she wrote. “Each student deserves the opportunity to find their pathway, specific to their goals and possibilities.”