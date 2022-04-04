Verona Area High School senior Maxwell McCartney is one of 575 students across the country to win a National Honor Society scholarship.
McCartney, a national semi-finalist from Verona, will receive a $3,200 scholarship from the National Honor Society, and was informed of his win last month. This year, the National Honor Society received thousands of applications from the Class of 2022 for its scholarship program, which gives out 600 total: 575 to its semi-finalists, 24 to national finalists and 1 for the national winner, who receives $25,000.
Each state, Washington, D.C., and overseas chapter of the National Honor Society is represented in the pool of scholarship awardees, Verona Area High School chapter adviser A.J. Simonini wrote in an email to the Press.
This is the second year in a row that the high school has had a student win the scholarship. Last year, Class of 2021 graduate Angela Abongwa was deemed a semi-finalist for the scholarship.
McCartney has been on the high school’s swim team for all four years, having been a captain helping lead the team. But he said he also finds a lot of joy and fun in coaching swimming for the Special Olympics.
The Special Olympics athlete that McCartney helped coach made it to the state competition this year, he added, and seeing the progress she made while swimming for fun was amazing.
“That's been a really fun way to see the other side of swimming … when you're always competing, you can get caught up, you miss the fun of the sport,” he said. “So coaching has been able to help me see the fun side again, which has been really helpful.”
McCartney said he initially got involved with the National Honor Society after his older sister had joined it and figured it was a good way to document his volunteer hours that he was already doing.
Simionini said that the scholarship process is very competitive and prestigious, and recipients are required to show strong leadership and character, which he says McCartney has done.
“His teachers absolutely rave about how awesome of a student he is in class, and he is a great, great asset to our school community – so we're really proud of him,” Simionini said. “
McCartney said he hopes to study economics or business following his high school graduation, ideally with a pre-law track, because he likes seeing how the impact of economic decisions play out in different communities.
“A dream job would probably be getting hired at some big company where I could help advocate for seeing them have a good impact on their communities that they're involved with, while still still being successful,” he said.