Verona Area High School students will celebrate the multicultural heritages of themselves and their peers in the annual Multicultural Showcase later this month.

From 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, the public will be invited to the night performance of the Multicultural Showcase, held at the high school performing arts center, 234 Wildcat Way. The show is created by the students each year, and this year’s event will include a Latinx dance group, a Somali poet and a song sung in Spanish, Multicultural Leadership Council adviser Carri Hale wrote in an email to the Press.

The show is typically held in December in conjunction with the school’s Youth Social Justice Summit, but was postponed due to a rumored weapons threat that day. The decision was made to postpone the Multicultural Showcase from that day because school administrators felt seeing the show, which is performed twice during the day, was a significant aspect of student learning.

