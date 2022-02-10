Verona Area High School students will celebrate the multicultural heritages of themselves and their peers in the annual Multicultural Showcase later this month.
From 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, the public will be invited to the night performance of the Multicultural Showcase, held at the high school performing arts center, 234 Wildcat Way. The show is created by the students each year, and this year’s event will include a Latinx dance group, a Somali poet and a song sung in Spanish, Multicultural Leadership Council adviser Carri Hale wrote in an email to the Press.
The show is typically held in December in conjunction with the school’s Youth Social Justice Summit, but was postponed due to a rumored weapons threat that day. The decision was made to postpone the Multicultural Showcase from that day because school administrators felt seeing the show, which is performed twice during the day, was a significant aspect of student learning.
A group of students performs to Korean pop songs (commonly referred to as K-pop) during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Freshman Denali Kraemer performs her personal spoken word poem "Brown Skin Girl" about mental health as a person of color during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Samantha Hill, who identifies as non-binary, sings artist Sam Smith's song "Pray" as a way to say that their sexuality and spirituality are not separate parts of them during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Sawsan Clute, an African-American Muslim student with German heritage, performs a spoken word poem about her culture and belonging during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
A group of students performs to Korean pop songs (commonly referred to as K-pop) during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Students with Latinx heritage perform a dance routine together during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
A student shows off fashion from her region of heritage during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Tejah Travis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Sawsan Clute and Asma Sulieman show of their brightly colored traditional Somali dresses during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Students with Latinx heritage perform a dance routine together during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Hani Sulieman Heni shows off her Somali heritage during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Toju Blagogee shows off a Itsekiri outfit from Nigeria during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Anne Lawrence wears a Vietnamese ao dai during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Nadeen and Sileen Alomari show off outfits from Jordan during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Michael Wilson sings a Michael Jackson song during the annual Multicultural Show on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.