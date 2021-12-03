Verona Area High School administrators and City of Verona police are actively investigating an anonymous tip inquiring about a possible threat of violence on campus on Friday, Dec. 3.

In an email to families, principal Pam Hammen wrote that the high school received a “non-descript” message on the Verona Area School District’s tipline asking if someone had been planning to shoot up the school on Friday. Administration from both the high school and the district offices are investigating and coordinating with the police department, Hammen’s letter states.

“We have no reason to believe there is any safety or security threat to our school at this time,” she wrote. “If that were to change, we would notify this community immediately.”

The anonymous tip, which was screenshotted and shared with News 3 Now, states there were rumors of something happening at the high school, but there wasn’t solid evidence of it.

“Many students are very anxious about this,” the tip read.

In the letter, Hammen encouraged people to continue using the district’s tip reporting system to bring concerns forward to school staff, bringing information to a trusted adult in the school environment or calling the district’s safety and security team at (608) 653-1004.

“Please encourage your student to always share any concerning information with you or any adult at our school. If you see something or hear something, say something,” Hammen said in the letter.

While there has been no announcements of canceled events as a result of the rumored threat, the high school's Multicultural Showcase's two school-day shows and the community show scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight has been postponed due to low school attendance.