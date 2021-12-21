Verona Area International School will continue to teach students in both English and Chinese Mandarin for the next five years.
The Verona Area Board of Education unanimously approved a contract renewal with the charter school during its Monday, Dec. 13, meeting with little discussion. At the Dec. 6 meeting, VAIS staff had presented to the board its continued improvement plans and standardized testing data, which consistently shows the majority of students being advanced or proficient in both reading and math, as well as areas staff see for growth.
The school board first approved Verona Area International School’s initial charter agreement in January 2010, and the school has grown from a single class of 22 K-1 students during the 2010-11 year to 120 students spread throughout grades K-5. This year’s contract renewal was far quieter than the renewal process in 2016, where the meeting was standing-room only after the school’s governing council, board members and district administration about the long-term sustainability of the school’s enrollment numbers.
Part of the reason why the contract renewal process was so quiet this year was that the board took a smaller role in the development of it as a part of the recently revised board policies and expectations, board president Meredith Stier Christensen explained to board members during the Monday, Dec. 13, meeting.