The Verona Area Board of Education is looking to appoint a new member for the third time in less than a year and a half.

The at-large seat is open to anyone ages 18 and older who lives within the Verona Area School District, and will fill the last six months of former board president Noah Roberts’ term. Roberts resigned from his at-large seat effective Tuesday, Sept. 21, as he moved out of the district to represent the state as a part of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration at the federal level in Washington, D.C.

Roberts was not planning to run for re-election in spring 2022.

Interested applicants should submit a resume and a letter of interest explaining why they want to be appointed to the board and how they plan on supporting the district’s mission of “Every student must be successful.” Applications should be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, to both board president Meredith Stier Christensen and executive assistant to the superintendent Rhiannon Smith at christem@verona.k12.wi.us and smithrc@verona.k12.wi.us.

Preliminary interviews would take place on Monday, Oct. 25, if needed, and a final selection is expected on Monday, Nov. 1, with the chosen successor being sworn in that night.

The board appointed school board member Nicole Vafadari this summer after board treasurer Amy Almond resigned after 16 years on the board; last summer, the board appointed Kalyanna Williams, who has since won election to the board, after the resignation of former board member Debbie Biddle as she moved out of the district.

