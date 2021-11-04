Joe Hanes emerged from a group of 12 candidates and four finalists Monday, Nov. 1, to be the Verona Area Board of Education's latest appointee.
Some board members said they sought to elevate an unrepresented voice, while others indicated they wanted someone who could hit the ground running with five months left in a term.
Hanes’ appointment will finish the last five months of former board president Noah Roberts’ term. Roberts resigned from his At-Large seat on the board in September to become the state’s liaison to the federal government as a part of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration after being first elected to the board in 2016 and serving as the board’s president since 2017.
At-Large seats are available to people living in any part of the school district.
The board chose Hanes after a second round of interviews, asking questions like how each candidate defines the board’s role in the district and how they would react to close acquaintances and family members demanding them to change district operations in a way that falls outside of the board’s purview.
Hanes told the board during both the Nov. 1 meeting and the preceding interview Oct. 25 that his experience as in-house legal counsel for UW Health provides him the skillset to disagree without being disagreeable and to look at issues objectively.
“It’s not to suggest I don’t sometimes fall short of it,” he said, “but I do try and look at all issues objectively and understand that my own perspective is not the only perspective, and if I overvalue … the things that affect me personally ahead of things that affect all students in the district, then that’s a form in itself of inequity in resources and how we apply our strategic priorities.”
The board chose Hanes over other prospective candidates Karissa Huntington, Yanli Rush and Korbey White after giving each a 10-minute time frame to answer the board’s questions during the Nov. 1 meeting.
During his first interview Oct. 25, Hanes told the board that as he and his wife had watched virtual school board meetings in summer 2020 to learn how their five children, who range in age from preschoolers to a middle schooler, would be educated in that fall, he was impressed how the board handled the decision to send grades K-2 students back first and phase in the other grades.
He said he saw some of the same attributes he uses at work with needing to navigate difficult situations and provide rational explanations during an emotional time.
“Seeing what’s been going on nationally – thankfully not so much locally right now – but in terms of schools, and school boards, in particular becoming a new battleground for certain cultural wars that have been going on, I see that as a problem we could potentially face in our community,” he said. “I think that my professional skills align with being able to handle that.”