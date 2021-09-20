Verona Area Board of Education’s top leadership will change sooner than anticipated.

Board president Noah Roberts, a 2015 Verona Area High School graduate who has been on the board since 2016, announced his resignation, effective Sept. 21, in a statement on Twitter. Roberts, who was not planning to seek re-election to his at-large seat in April, will leave the board as he moves out of the district to be the State Federal director in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration in Washington, D.C.

“As I serve the state in this new capacity, I will hold dear the experiences and lessons learned from my years in the Verona Area School District,” he said in the news release. “We as a community have no greater task than that of raising and educating our next generation. I am eternally grateful to have played a part in this process in our community and look onward with great optimism and hope.”

Roberts was first voted school board president in 2017, and has overseen the board following a successful high school referendum that same year and the building of the new campus, as well as the hiring of a new superintendent for the district.

District superintendent Tremayne Clardy told the Press that he hates to see Roberts go, but knew early on from meeting him that he was going to be headed toward greatness.

Clardy added that Roberts was often able to take a key look at policies and practices that could have been holding students and their ability to achieve back, and has sought to remove those barriers through his work on the school board.

"Noah has been a tremendous thought partner – he has allowed me to express my values and beliefs, and has never inhabited strategies that I thought were best practices in moving this district in the right direction," he said. "We are very proud of his accomplishments, and we all know that Verona will be his home."

Board vice president Meredith Stier-Christensen will take over the role of president of the board. No replacement procedures for Roberts' seat have been publicly announced, but Stier Christensen said during the Monday, Sept. 20, board meeting the hope was to have a replacement selected by the end of October.

Roberts is the second resignation from the board in the last three months, and the fourth person to leave in the last six months. Board member and treasurer Amy Almond resigned shortly after her daughter graduated from the high school this summer, and two other former board members, Tom Duerst and Carolyn Jahnke, both left in April after opting to not run again or losing in the April election, respectively.

Correction A previous version of this story mistakenly stated that Noah Roberts was planning to run for another term in the spring; he is not. The Press regrets the error.

