The Verona Area School District has launched a mobile app as a part of its initiative to make its website more family friendly.

The mobile app launched last week, with an early release for staff, as one of the last installments of the district’s website renovation process. The app features quicker access to school site information, lunch menus, events and weather alerts, according to a presentation included in a presentation to the Verona Area Board of Education last week.

The mobile app can be downloaded from both the Apple and Google Play app stores by searching for “Verona SD.”

The decision to overhaul the website and create a mobile app was to provide families with an easier way to access information and adapt to how most people use the district’s website, a news release from the district on Aug. 26 states.

“We also know that many families use smartphones as their primary means to communicate and access the internet. Our new websites are mobile responsive to ensure they can easily access information while using a smartphone,” the news release states. “The next evolution of our communications strategy involves a new custom-built app for mobile … which will launch early this fall.”

Verona Area School District launches ‘family-friendly’ website redesign The Verona Area School District’s website received a refresh earlier this month as a way to make it more navigable for families.