The Verona Area School District is recommending having the highest number of open enrollment seats in a decade for the following school year.
During the Monday, Jan. 10, Verona Area Board of Education meeting, assistant superintendent of student services Emmett Durtschi recommending having 115 open enrollment seats available for out-of-district students for the 2022-23 school year, with the majority of them being at the transition years between school levels of kindergarten, grade 6 and grade 9.
The school board will vote on the number of open enrollment spots at its next meeting later in January, and only discussed the number of seats during the Jan. 10 meeting.
Those open enrollment seats will only be open to regular education students, as the district won’t accept any special education students who have IEP or 504 plans, Durtschi said. He explained to board members that the district doesn’t receive the entire cost of educating special education students through current open enrollment funding models, making it financially difficult to accept them from outside of the district.Kindergarten and grade six will have the most number of open enrollment spots, with 20 seats apiece. Grade 9 will have 15 spots, and grades 7 and 8 will have 10. All other grade levels will have five seats apiece, minus early childhood and 4K, which will have none.
The goal of having open enrollment seats is to fill gaps where space is left to fill in a class section without having to add additional teaching staff, as the district gets less taxpayer funding for students who are open-enrolled, Durtschi said.
The state requires districts to approve the number of open-enroll students it will accept each year in January. Families then apply in February through April to open enroll their children, and in May, administrators go through applications to see which they will accept, Durtschi said.
Students who were open-enrolled in elementary school will need to re-apply at grade 6, Durtschi added. Many of the students who apply for open enrollment are those whose families have since moved out of the district but want to keep their children enrolled at their schools, Durtschi added.
That number changes from year to year. Over the past five years, the most the district approved was 104 in 2017 and in 2021. The lowest was 33 in 2019.