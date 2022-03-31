Verona Area School District elementary school students will have more options for the physical education bicycle riding unit with a donation of two dozen bikes from Madison-based nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz.
The district received the bikes earlier this month as one of 30 nonprofit or school organizations to receive a combined 2,000 bicycles from Free Bikes 4 Kidz. Of the two dozen the district received, all of them are gear bikes, bringing the number of the district’s gear bikes up to 54, Stoner Prairie Elementary School gym teacher Chris Vergeront wrote in an email to the Press.
The addition of the donated gear bikes allows students across the district to have more choice during the bicycling unit, Vergeront added.
“An additional 24 gear bikes (some smaller) will allow more students in double P.E. classes to use a gear bike if they are able to and would like to,” he wrote.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz has been distributing bikes to populations that serve diverse communities in southern Wisconsin since 2017, and has given away 6,600 bikes to over 100 organizations in that time, a news release from the organization states.
“We started out giving bikes away in Madison and our reach has grown organically as organizations in the southern half of the state continue to reach out to us,” Free Bikes 4 Kidz executive director Kristie Goforth said in the news release. “Our bike community is so large here and they donate their unused bikes to us which we refurbish and keep out of the landfill. There’s a lot of life left in these bikes and our staff and volunteers bring them back to life for their new owners. It’s incredibly fulfilling work.”