The Verona Area School District and Group Health Cooperative have signed a three-year agreement that will allow staff to feel some stability in their healthcare provider.
During the Monday, April 4, Verona Area Board of Education meeting, board members approved a 3.3% increase in the district’s health maintenance organization plan, which the vast majority of district staff have enrolled in. There will be 6.5% increases in the point of service and preferred provider network plans, district human resources director Rachelle Hady told the board, as well as a 4% increase in long-term disability insurance.
Hady told the board that the 11% premium cost included for staff in the three-year contract is still second-lowest within Dane County-area school districts, and allows staff to have $20 copays for doctor’s visits and $100 and $300 for deductibles with individual and family plans, respectively.
The agreement with GHC is a three-year contract with rate caps built in, where the premiums for the HMO option will not rise more than 6.9%, and the other two will not rise above 7.9%. Hady told the board that human resources staff will continue to negotiate with GHC so that rates do not increase that full amount.
In the two years prior, the district signed one-year extension contracts with GHC after it had a five-year contract with GHC starting in the 2016-17 school year.
“The next three years we're gonna dig in deep, we’re going to look at other insurance plans. We're gonna make sure GHC is doing the best possible for staff and families,” Hady said. “But we can know, and feel comfortable, that our employees know that for the next couple of years, we’ve got GHC, they don’t have to worry about that.”
The district’s medical loss ratio makes it a bit harder to negotiate down prices, Hady said. GHC has a goal where it expects that out of every dollar in premium paid, it would spend $0.90 toward medical claims, and the remaining $0.10 toward administrative costs. But the district’s medical loss is slightly higher, with $0.94 going toward medical claims, meaning GHC is losing money in having the district as a partner.
Assistant superintendent for business services Chad Wiese said in a statement to the Press that district staff negotiated the insurance renewal down from the budgeted 7% to 3.3%, resulting in a savings of nearly $230,000 for the 2022-23 budget year. The district is facing tight budgets for the next five academic years, with an expected operating budget deficit of $13 million by 2026-27, should an operating referendum still in the exploratory phases not pass in November.
“VASD and GHC are committed to keeping healthcare premiums affordable and will work together in the coming year(s) to ensure costs do not skyrocket,” he said in the statement. “Negotiating a contract with GHC that does not lock the district into a permanent contract will allow the district to continue to explore other health insurance provider options, knowing that the goal is to provide the most comprehensive and competitive coverage within budgetary allotments.”
The district was expected to have a deficit of $5 million for the 2022-23 school year, of which allocated federal stimulus funds given in 2021 were not expected to fully cover. The district has since found areas to trim its budget in administrative and training costs, and will receive a windfall of $2.7 million from the closure of a tax-increment district in the City of Fitchburg in the form of back taxes.