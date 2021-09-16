Fitchburg Family Pharmacy vaccinates 60 Verona Area School District educators

A University of Wisconsin pharmacy student vaccinates a staff member with the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, with the assistance of University of Wisconsin pharmacy students and other area pharmacists, vaccinated 60 Verona Area School District educators on Saturday, March 6, at the high school fieldhouse.

Before the Verona Area School District considers creating a policy to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff, it wants to gauge the percentage who have gotten the jab.

District superintendent Tremayne Clardy told the Verona Area Board of Education during its Monday, Sept. 13, meeting that administration will be working with the district’s two employee unions, Verona Area Education Association and Verona Area Support Personnel Association, to have staff respond to a survey indicating their vaccination status prior to proposing any policies that mandate vaccination.

“We want to understand our current state and how close we are to getting to adult herd immunity, and then think about strategies to close the gaps,” he told board members.

All of the district’s educators have had access to a COVID-19 vaccine, then-superintendent Dean Gorrell told the board in March after educational staff became eligible for inoculation. The district held multiple vaccination clinics for staff and students in the spring, but was not asking for vaccination records at that time.

As of now, there has been no discussion of vaccinate mandates for children ages 12 and older to attend school in-person.

Two of the largest school districts in the state, Milwaukee Public Schools and Madison Metropolitan School District, have implemented a vaccine mandate or are planning a vote for later this month, respectively. Milwaukee Public Schools employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1 unless they qualify for a religious or medical exemption, and if they do not comply, they could be placed on unpaid leave or ultimately be fired, a Sept. 10 story from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states.

At Madison Metropolitan, the district’s administrators are expected to bring forward a vaccine mandate plan by Sept. 20, with a vote likely to take place on Sept. 27, according to an Aug. 30 story from the Cap Times.

