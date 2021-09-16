Before the Verona Area School District considers creating a policy to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff, it wants to gauge the percentage who have gotten the jab.

District superintendent Tremayne Clardy told the Verona Area Board of Education during its Monday, Sept. 13, meeting that administration will be working with the district’s two employee unions, Verona Area Education Association and Verona Area Support Personnel Association, to have staff respond to a survey indicating their vaccination status prior to proposing any policies that mandate vaccination.

“We want to understand our current state and how close we are to getting to adult herd immunity, and then think about strategies to close the gaps,” he told board members.

All of the district’s educators have had access to a COVID-19 vaccine, then-superintendent Dean Gorrell told the board in March after educational staff became eligible for inoculation. The district held multiple vaccination clinics for staff and students in the spring, but was not asking for vaccination records at that time.

As of now, there has been no discussion of vaccinate mandates for children ages 12 and older to attend school in-person.

Two of the largest school districts in the state, Milwaukee Public Schools and Madison Metropolitan School District, have implemented a vaccine mandate or are planning a vote for later this month, respectively. Milwaukee Public Schools employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1 unless they qualify for a religious or medical exemption, and if they do not comply, they could be placed on unpaid leave or ultimately be fired, a Sept. 10 story from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states.

At Madison Metropolitan, the district’s administrators are expected to bring forward a vaccine mandate plan by Sept. 20, with a vote likely to take place on Sept. 27, according to an Aug. 30 story from the Cap Times.

Teachers all had access to vaccine, superintendent says Any Verona Area School District educators who have wanted a COVID-19 vaccination have had access to one, district superintendent Dean Gorrell …

Verona Area School District to require masks indoors for fall Verona Area School District’s decision to opt for universal masking means it will not be required by Public Health Madison and Dane County to quarantine students who considered close contacts.

Interest in virtual learning doubles for Verona area elementary school students By mid-July, the Verona Area School District had 33 students – most of them split between the elementary schools and grades 11-12 at the high …