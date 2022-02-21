Face coverings will be optional for all students and staff inside Verona Area School District buildings starting March 1.
The decision to go mask-optional was announced in a letter home to families and staff from district superintendent Tremayne Clardy, as well as teacher and support staff union leadership, that was shared with the Press on Monday, Feb. 21. The decision is in line with Public Health Madison and Dane County’s (PHMDC) decision to let its current mask mandate that covers all public indoor spaces expire at 12:01 a.m. March 1.
Masks will continue to be encouraged in district buildings, the letter states, and the district will still require students or staff who are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home until they are well, as well as follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isolation and quarantine guidance that includes wearing a mask after a positive test or exposure to COVID-19.
The mask-optional announcement applies only to grades K-12; any students in the district’s 4K program will be subject to different rules based on individual daycare provider rules. And students and staff will continue to be required to wear face coverings on the district’s buses, as federal law mandates their use on public transportation.
In the letter, district leaders thanked the community for support and patience over the last two years, as the district has needed to change its protocols to reflect updated COVID-19 guidance.
“Over the past two years, in an effort to support COVID-19 mitigation, VASD has adjusted spacing for social distancing, improved ventilation systems, increased cleaning frequency, conducted contact tracing, hosted vaccination clinics, provided both rapid and PCR testing, and met regularly with our medical advisory panel for guidance, to name just a few of our strategies,” the letter read. “These have been in service of keeping students and staff healthy and in school.”
The district had intended to go mask-optional in January, as PHMDC had signaled it was planning to let the mask mandate expire in late November. Those plans were up-ended by the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which prompted PHMDC to renew its mask mandate three times and caused a sharp rise in cases that peaked nearly three times higher this January than the previous peak in winter 2021.
During the initial announcement in November that the district planned to go mask-optional, but highly encouraged, Clardy had told Verona Area Board of Education members that he was confident that as vaccination rates in children ages 5-11 increased following eligibility, the district would be able to safely make the move following winter break.
“When we think about the strong mitigation strategies that are currently in place, the availability of vaccinations for 5-11, we know we want to give three to four to five weeks for that first dose, followed by a second dose three weeks after the first … I think we all learned a hard lesson about rushing into decisions and not looking at metrics along the way,” Clardy told board members back in mid-November.