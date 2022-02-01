Parents can learn about the Verona Area School District’s three tuition-free charter schools during an information night this week.
The virtual information night will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, over Zoom, with each school having a different time slot and a different set of login information. Core Knowledge Charter School, which serves grades K-8, will be first, with New Century School for grades K-5 following and Verona Area International School, also for grades K-5, rounding out the night.
Each school site will have 25 minutes to give an overview of the school, with five minute breaks in between.
The outreach nights are a part of the district’s initiative to make the demographic representation of the charter schools more in line with that of the district, as outlined in an October 2021 memo to the Verona Area Board of Education. Of Core Knowledge’s 415 students for the 2020-21 school year, 70.8% were white, with no other race or ethnicity making up more than 10% of the population; for New Century in the same year, 85.6% of its 125 students were white, with less than 15% being either two or more races, Hispanic or Asian, and no Black students.
VAIS is the closest to the district’s demographics, with 63% of students being white, 8% Hispanic and 13.3% Asian.
The district’s population as a whole is only 62% white students, with another 20% being Hispanic, 7% Black and 6.7% identifying as two or more races.
As a part of its outreach, the district is also working to retain its current charter school students, as well as attract those who are currently enrolled in other charter schools outside of the district.
Core Knowledge’s meeting can be accessed on Zoom through ID: 93129679927 and a passcode of 333621. New Century’s meeting can be joined through ID: 92289951000 and passcode 958367. VAIS’s meeting can be joined through ID: 93035809567 and passcode 324984.
For more information about the meetings, call the district at (608) 845-4293.