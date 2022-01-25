The Verona Area Board of Education is planning to ask voters in November whether it can increase its levying power to ensure it can provide teachers wage adjustments based on inflation.

But unlike the last set of referendums, it’s aiming for you to see no changes on your tax bill.

During a presentation to the school board during its Monday, Jan. 24, meeting, district assistant superintendent of business services Chad Wiese and finance director Pete Grender laid out the plan for a four-year, $13 million recurring referendum that would gradually boost the district’s levy from the current $44 million by $4 million each year in 2023 and 2024, $3 million in 2025 and $2 million in the final year to a total of $57 million in 2026.

The plan is still just a proposal, and has yet to receive final board approval. Prior to that, the district will spend the next six months refining financial scenarios and gathering feedback from the constituency in March and April. The board is expect to vote on possible referendum language that would appear on the ballot in July.

It’s a plan that would keep the district’s mill rate relatively stagnant if approved, Wiese explained, as board members can take advantage of having overpaid on its debt related to the new high school campus referendum. If the referendum was approved by voters in November 2022, the district would lower its pre-payments on debt to match how much more it was levying for operational costs.

The school board first raised the possibility of a referendum in December, as Wiese talked about “the perfect storm” created for school districts across the state: The state legislature provided districts with no additional per-pupil levying power either year in its ’21-23 biennial budget, with the rationale that districts could instead use federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds it received as a part of the last two COVID-19 stimulus packages.

For VASD, the $3.5 million it’ll receive in federal funds won’t cover the anticipated $5 million shortfall in its budget for the upcoming school year, Wiese told the board at its Dec. 14 meeting, as cost of living adjustments for inflation will be 4.7% – nearly twice the highest yearly rate of living adjustments the district has approved for educators in the last decade.

“(It’s) a big number with no new funds available to pay our staff,” Wiese said.

The district will also be using ESSER funds to balance its budget, with the plan being $2 million in 2022-23 and the remaining $1.5 million in 2023-24 if the referendum passes. If it doesn’t, the board would use $2.5 million in federal funds to bring its 2022-23 budget into the black, but would also need to freeze all new hiring, wages and year compensations for teaching staff, Wiese said.

Regardless of the outcome of the referendum, Wiese told the board the district’s objective is to protect its teaching staff and is planning to ask site administrators about their staff resources so they can keep the number of staff across the 11 schools stagnant for the upcoming school year.

“It has been our mission to do everything we could to protect the classroom,” Wiese said. “So you won’t see a scenario here – at least right now – where we’re talking about balancing the budget on the backs of teachers and pulling it out of the classroom in terms of class size.”

The November election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will also feature a gubernatorial race, one of the two federal Senate seats, secretary of state and treasurer and multiple seats for both state Assembly and Senate.

Budget strategies

Before a referendum question is even printed on ballots, district administrators are looking where else in the operating budget it can trim line items to ease the burden on the bottom line.

Those areas include an approximate $100,000 reduction in healthcare costs, as the district looks to sign a one-year extension with Group Health Cooperative and has explained its budgetary limitations to the health care provider. Another combined $300,000 can be cut in contracted services that were brought on to aid in onboarding a new superintendent, coaching and curriculum pay and a central office staffing reduction.

Keeping a staff-neutral plan for 2022-23 would contribute a $365,000 reduction from previous budget projections, Wiese said. And the operating budget would get a slight $62,000 boost by increasing the general registration fee for students from $35 to $50.

Regardless of whether the referendum passes or fails, all of those budget reductions will still remain in place, Wiese explained, noting that the only line item that would change with a referendum would be $2,440,000 in anticipated staff wage adjustments and step increases to reward teachers for having another year of service in the district.

In anticipation of the referendum vote, the board would approve two preliminary budgets in the fall that would reflect both a passed vote, and a failed one.

The board will also be back for another facilities referendum in a few years, as an anticipated growth of 75 to 100 students each year will have it looking at needing a new elementary school. That projected $45 million referendum, which wouldn’t be brought forward for a vote until at least fall 2024, would also take advantage of the board’s debt prepayment on the high school and would allow the district to keep the mill rate level.

Messaging concerns

During the meeting, much of the board conversation circled around trying to understand the budget strategy itself, and ensuring they could explain why they needed a referendum to voters if it didn’t make much of a difference on their tax bills anyways.

Wiese acknowledged the board’s concerns by comparing the referendum to that of a home budget of a person who’s been overpaying their mortgage, in a similar way that the district has been intentionally overpaying on its debt payments. A person could logically keep their budget the same if they reduced the amount of money it was overpaying on a mortgage to fit in a new car payment they needed to make, Wiese said; and in the district’s case, the board needs the approval of the voters to place more money in the district’s general Fund 10, instead of in the debt Fund 39.

The board is limited with how much it can levy for Fund 10 based on a formula taking the tax levy and how much state aid it receives into consideration as its main limitations; in the debt Fund 39, the board has already received permission from the voting public to incur the debt and pay it off on a schedule it sees fit. During the 2021-22 budget cycle, the board chose to pay off $19 million in debt to keep the mill rate relatively steady, as opposed to the $10 million minimum payment it was required to make.

While the referendum is planned to keep the mill rate flat, homeowners could see dips or rises in the share that they pay each January based on their property valuations. The portion of taxes a homeowner pays to the school district would stay the same so long their valuation also stayed the same, but a municipality-wide revaluation, a home sale or improvements that require a building permit to be taken out could cause property value to fluctuate. Tax bills could also increase based on changes to the mill rate for the municipalities residents live in, as well as changes in the county mill rate.