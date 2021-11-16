Nearly one out of every three of Verona Area School District’s population of children ages 5-11 received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

District superintendent Tremayne Clardy announced during the Monday, Nov. 15 Verona Area Board of Education meeting that 900 of its 2,865 students who became newly eligible for COVID-19 vaccination participated in the district-sponsored vaccination clinic at Badger Ridge Middle School on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14. It was one set of the district’s two planned clinics, with another planned for this week on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Savanna Oaks Middle School.

Clardy told the board the goal between the district’s two clinics, as well as those being held by Public Health Madison and Dane County at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, is to have more than 1,000 of the district’s students age 5-11 vaccinated with their first dose by the end of this week.

“With our large number in two days, and sign-ups for our third day, plus the availability in the area, we want to build a very strong base for this very important mitigation strategy,” he said.

The district has repeatedly emphasized its standpoint as being pro-vaccination for staff and students both at school board meetings in recent months and in communications with families, as it has held multiple vaccine clinics this year for staff and students and the larger community as they became eligible. The majority of cases confirmed with district students are at the high school level, with 24 of 103 total positive cases since the start of the school year; another 14 cases have been confirmed with Core Knowledge Charter School elementary school students, with six of those cases being diagnosed within the last week.

