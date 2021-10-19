With more state aid coming the Verona Area School District’s way for 2021-22, it’ll build in a bit of flexibility for the following budget year.

The state Department of Public Instruction has allocated the district $2.5 million more in state aid than it had planned for in the preliminary budget, and around $1 million more than they had hoped for, district assistant superintendent of business services Chad Wiese and finance director Pete Grender told the Verona Area Board of Education during its Monday, Oct. 18, meeting.

As a result, the district will be able to reduce how much federal funding it needs to balance its operating budget. By not spending an additional $1 million in federal funding and instead tucking it away for a future year, that puts the district in a better financial position, Wiese said.

That won’t allow it to spend more money, though, Wiese noted.

“It simply means the state is funding a larger portion of that revenue limit compared to what we have to pass on to property tax owners,” Wiese said.

The district’s federal funding, which totals $3.1 million allocated in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III from the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed in March, will now be reserved for use in 2022-23 and into 2024, Wiese told board members. He said the district faces a tougher budget then, one that allows no additional per-pupil tax levy like it had in prior years.

Federal aid helps taxes

Grender said the district had received $18 million in state funding in the 2020-21 school year, and had been hoping to get closer to $20 million as the state released its annual equalizations values on Friday, Oct. 15. Equalization values attempt to level the playing field by allocating more state aid to districts that have lower-valued properties in their tax levy.

So while the district as a whole has a relatively high revenue limit it can tax on around $3 billion in property value, equalized values are an attempt to bring that number lower to balance out the tax burden on both taxpayers that have higher value properties, as well as those who have little property value.

For the district, it means the $66.2 million revenue limit is reduced by $21.2 million in equalization aid to bring the allowable levy to $44.2 million, and subsequently reducing the mill rate to $12.64 per $1,000 of property value, down from $12.88 the prior year.

“Friday morning, we were pleasantly surprised when DPI gives the report saying it’s a little over $21 million,” Grender said.

Balancing next year’s budget

The benefit of the district not needing to use its ESSER III funds in 2021-22 is that it can instead fulfill the requirement of giving the community a say in what the money is used on, and not be disingenuous by asking taxpayers how they should spend money that’s technically already been spent, Wiese said.

But while Wiese said it would be nice to use all of the district’s ESSER III funding on addressing learning gaps created by the pandemic and student-centered projects, at least a portion will likely be used to keep operations going in 2022-23.

“Reality is, there is a chance some of that ESSER funding will need to go toward just running our school district next year,” he said. “We’ve essentially set aside that insurance policy for our team and the school board as we move into some unknowns for the 2022-23 school year.”

The district is still using federal funds to balance its 2021-22 budget.

Wiese told board members the district attempted to use its one-time federal funds for one-time expenses, but he acknowledged there are some additions that will need to come out of the operating budget in future years.

The district will use $1.4 million in ESSER II funds included in the December 2020 stimulus package for its online learning platforms Engenuity and Educere, additional nursing staff, hotspots and additional security staff and the high school’s restorative justice coordinator.

