Families with Verona Area School District students ages 5-11 can get them their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic this weekend.

The clinics, which will be conducted by Mount Horeb Pharmacy and run from mid-morning to late afternoon each day on both Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14, will be held at Badger Ridge Middle School, 300 Richard St. Sign-up for clinics can be done online, where parents can pick a 5-minute time slot for their child to get vaccinated.

If You Go What: Verona Area School District’s vaccination clinics for ages 5-11 When: Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14 Where: Badger Ridge Middle School, 300 Richard St. Info: Visit the online sign-up or email district public information officer Raechelle Belli at bellir@verona.k12.wi.us

In an email home to families, the district encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated either at its clinics or another clinic in the area. The district held clinics earlier this year for its staff as soon as they became eligible for vaccination in early March, and held additional clinics for students and the community as they became eligible.

“As a pro-vaccination district, the Verona Area School District is happy to share that the CDC has expanded vaccine recommendations to all children in the 5 to 11-year-old age group and allows vaccinations to begin as soon as possible. The distribution of pediatric vaccinations across the country is beginning with plans to scale up to full capacity starting next week,” the email stated.

A parent or guardian must accompany the child to appointments made for the district’s clinics, and the online consent form should be filled out online prior. Consent forms will be available on-site for those who cannot fill out the form online, and any valid insurance cards should be brought to the appointment, even though the vaccine is free and doesn’t require proof of insurance.

A second set of clinics will be held in the City of Fitchburg, but the location will be determined this week, a Nov. 5 email from the district states.

Free rides to receive a vaccination can be scheduled by calling (608) 243-0420.

For more information about the vaccination clinics, contact the district’s public information officer Raechelle Belli at bellir@verona.k12.wi.us.

