The Verona Area School District is tentatively looking to make masking optional starting second semester.

District superintendent Tremayne Clardy announced the timeline for rolling back the mask requirement to a recommendation at the Monday, Nov. 15 Verona Area Board of Education meeting. The timeline, which currently has the district moving to “mask recommended” from “mask required” on Jan. 21, 2022, would still be dependent on COVID-19 disease spread trends within the community, Clardy explained.

Districts across Dane County are making the decision over how to move forward with COVID-19 safety and mitigation strategies with the Public Health Madison and Dane County mask mandate expiring on Saturday, Nov. 27, with no plans from the county to replace it with a new order in the immediate future. The county had re-implemented a mask mandate in mid-August after letting previous emergency orders that included both language on mask requirements and gathering limitations expire earlier in the summer as the Delta variant caused the number of diagnosed cases to rise again.

The timeline of mid-January for going to “mask recommended,” aligns with the start of second semester, but could be modified if cases see an increase over the holidays and winter break, Clardy said.

Clardy explained that the district is going to be cautious in its approach, but added that he’s confident that if the percentage of vaccination in younger children increases and cases continue to decrease, the district will be able to move to a mask optional environment by January.

“We do know there’s a possibility of spread during any holiday season, just due to travel and being in different environments, so we’ll take a close look at COVID-19 cases post-holiday season just to check for that very important metric,” he said. “When we think about the strong mitigation strategies that are currently in place, the availability of vaccinations for 5-11, we know we want to give three to four to five weeks for that first dose, followed by a second dose three weeks after the first … I think we all learned a hard lesson about rushing into decisions and not looking at metrics along the way.”

As of Nov. 15, 103 of the district’s nearly 5,800 students had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year, and another 350 students – or 6% of the entire student population – have been quarantined in that time.

“We continue to remain lower comparably to other districts of our size,” Clardy said.

Board president Meredith Stier Christensen thanked Clardy for his cautious approach and lauded the efforts the district had made to keep students healthy while also being back in classrooms full-time, as well as give teachers and staff time to get a booster shot if they preferred.

“I appreciate that these metrics are looking to further that goal – kids in school as safely as possible, to the greatest extent possible,” she said. “I know we’re all anxious to move on to normal, but I think what’s harder is to boomerang from mask to no mask, in school, out of school, and I appreciate the continuity this provides.”

