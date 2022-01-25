The Verona Area School District is prepared to welcome an additional 115 open enrollment students for the 2022-23 school year, even as they plan to keep staffing levels the same.

The Verona Area Board of Education unanimously approved the number of open enrollment seats at its Monday, Jan. 24, meeting, with no discussion. Board member Nicole Vafadari was absent from the meeting.

Those open enrollment seats will only be open to regular education students, as the district won’t accept any special education students who have IEP or 504 plans, assistant superintendent of student services Emmett Durtschi told the board during the Jan. 10 meeting when he first introduced the administration’s recommendation. He explained to board members that the district doesn’t receive the entire cost of educating special education students through current open enrollment funding models, making it financially difficult to accept them from outside of the district.

Kindergarten and grade 6 will have the most number of open enrollment spots, with 20 seats apiece. Grade 9 will have 15 spots, and grades 7 and 8 will have 10. All other grade levels will have five seats apiece, minus early childhood and 4K, which will have none.

The goal of having open enrollment seats is to fill gaps where space is left to fill in a class section without having to add additional teaching staff, as the district gets less taxpayer funding for students who are open-enrolled, Durtschi said during the Jan. 10 meeting. During the Jan. 24 meeting, district administrators reassured board members that the district would be able to handle the additional 115 open enrollment students – on top of the 100 new students it’s anticipating to move into the district – while keeping staffing levels stagnant as it looks toward a tight budget in 2022-23 and an operating referendum question in November.

The state requires districts to approve the number of open-enroll students it will accept each year in January. Families then apply in February through April to open enroll their children, and in May, administrators go through applications to see which they will accept, Durtschi said.

Students who were open-enrolled in elementary school will need to re-apply at grade 6, Durtschi added. Many of the students who apply for open enrollment are those whose families have since moved out of the district but want to keep their children enrolled at their schools, Durtschi added.

That number changes from year to year. Over the past five years, the most the district approved was 104 in 2017 and in 2021. The lowest was 33 in 2019.