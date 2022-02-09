The City of Verona Police Department will start giving out parking tickets to parents or guardians of students who attend the schools at 300 and 400 Richard St., should they continue to park in unauthorized areas during pick-ups and drop-offs.
In a Monday, Feb. 7, Facebook post, the department announced its intent to enforce no parking zones on days when school is in session from both 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m., as it works to reduce safety concerns for students who walk on the roads to the south of the schools that do not have consistent sidewalks and are often used in school bus routes.
The police hopes to not have to issue any citations, the Facebook post read, but added that despite Verona Area School District and police efforts to educate parents of the areas they can park or idle while waiting to pick up students, safety of students remains an issue.
“The Verona Police Department updated the parking ordinances for that area and dedicated officers for numerous weeks to educate parents on the parking ordinances, explain why the ordinance is in place and ultimately gain voluntary compliance,” the Facebook post reads. “Unfortunately, there continues to be numerous violations of the ordinance and it has put student pedestrians at an unnecessary risk in these areas.”
Most of the roads where the police will be enforcing parking restrictions are on the southern side of Badger Ridge and Core Knowledge Charter School. City ordinance dictates that there would be no parking on sides of streets where there are no sidewalks available, which includes: Westlawn Avenue, with the eastern side classified as no parking down to Miller Street and the western side down to Harriet Park; all of Westlawn and Richard circles; West Harriet Street, with no parking on the northern side of the road west of Westlawn and no parking on the southern side east of Westlawn; the east sides of both North Marietta and North Shuman streets; and parts of Richard Street being blocked off, making it better to avoid than park on.
The ordinance does not apply if an active drop-off or pick-up is occurring, but parents and guardians are not allowed to wait for students, the ordinance states.
There are also parking restrictions to the north of Cross Country Park, especially along Basswood Avenue and Hemlock Drive.
For more information about the parking restrictions, contact the police department at (608) 845-7623.