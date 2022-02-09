A map outlines areas in red that are no parking zones between 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on days when school is in session, where police will start giving citations to anyone who is parked or idling in the prohibited areas. A Facebook post on the police department's page states the areas are blocked off because of concerns for student safety, as not all roads south of the school complex have access to consistent sidewalks, and many of the roads are part of school bus routes.