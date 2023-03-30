The 2023 Spring Election is on Tuesday, April 4. The ballot will include candidates for Verona Common Council, Town of Verona Board and the Verona Area School District Board of Education.
Candidates for the VASD Board of Education are incumbent John Porco (At Large), incumbent Korbey White (At Large) and Juan Carlos Medina (Portion 3, City of Verona). All candidates are running unopposed.
The term for the candidate who receives the most At Large votes will be three years, April 2023-2026. The candidate who receives the second most At Large votes will serve a one-year term, April 2023-2024.
In anticipation of the election – and to offer the community a chance to get to know the individuals on the ballot – the Press sent each candidate questions to answer via email. Candidates received instructions to limit responses based on a word count.
At Large Candidate – John Porco
Biographical Information:
Age: 45
Years in Verona: Seven
Education: I am completing a PhD in Curriculum and Instruction at University of Wisconsin-Madison and hold a master’s degree in American History
Employer/Job Title: University of Wisconsin-Madison, I currently teach a couple of classes on teaching reading for pre-service teachers
Family: I am married with three kids in the Verona schools (one at the high school, one in middle school and one elementary age)
Leadership Experience: I have served on the Verona Area School Board for the past two years. Before that I served on the Governance Council of my kids’ elementary school for several years, and the Board of Directors at my kids’ preschool for over five years, including as treasurer and president at both. I served on the Advisory Council for the Dean of the School of Education at UW-Madison and on the Graduate Program Committee in the department of Curriculum and Instruction
Volunteer Experience: I have volunteered at my kids’ schools in a number of ways
Essay Questions:
Why are you interested in being a member of the Verona Area School District Board of Education?
“I am interested in continuing the work we have started on over the past two years to make our schools more transparent and accountable. I am also excited going forward to find ways that we can offer more innovative educational opportunities for all our students.”
The Verona Area School District is built on a foundation of equity, mutual understanding and cultural responsiveness. Tell us about an experience you had regarding equity and mutual respect?
“In regards to equity and mutual respect, I think some of the moves our district has made to recognize bullying (through student and family surveys), and provide resources to support students as well as making the consequences of disrespectful and bullying behavior clear and consistent (like our Social and Emotional Wellness Plan, which includes behavioral responses and supports), have opened my eyes to how a keen and equitable focus on students has given us a pathway toward better outcomes.”
The Verona Area School District is in the process of reviewing operating expectations (goals) in every facet of the district, from financial and communication to student achievement. What operating goals do you think are the most important for the district and why?
“Over the past two years it has been crucially important to establish a system of reviewing operational expectations and results policies so that we are transparent, and board members like me can hold the admin responsible even if we don’t know everything about public schooling laws, accounting, etc. Now that we have established a series of best practices, and the start of a culture of data collection, we can push on toward more innovative programming while still being accountable. I think going forward the most important thing will be twofold, how can we maintain fiscal responsibility and pursue new opportunities for our students at the same time. I am very proud of the tools we have developed to be able to do those things at the same time.”
What other issues do you think should be addressed by the Board of Education?
“Going forward the board has to continue to monitor our progress on creating safe classroom environments for our students to be focused on learning. This may mean continuing to ask questions around bullying, or to ask how we can better address phone use and other distractions.”
At Large Candidate – Korbey White
Biographical Information:
Age: 46
Years in Verona: 19
Education: BA from University of Wisconsin-Madison
Employer/Job Title: The State of Wisconsin’s Health Program Manager
Family: I'm the youngest of three siblings and the only male. About to get married June 10, 2023
Leadership Experience: Vice President of Black Men Run Madison Chapter, Chair of the Wellness Program for the 100 Black Men of Madison and The State of Wisconsin Health Program Manager
Volunteer Experience: Board member of the 100 Black Men of Madison, Board member of the Dane County Immunization Coalition, Board member of Dane County Falls Prevention Task Force, Board member of the African American Opioid Coalition, Board member of Dane Dances and member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated
Essay Questions:
Why are you interested in being a member of the Verona Area School District Board of Education?
“Based on data gathered by the Verona Area School District, I wish to address and ensure that the needs of our socio-economically disadvantaged and underrepresented students are being met. Doing so will ensure that all of our students' needs are met, thus all of our students will be successful.”
The Verona Area School District is built on a foundation of equity, mutual understanding and cultural responsiveness. Tell us about an experience you had regarding equity and mutual respect?
“As the Health Program Manager for the State of Wisconsin, one of the initiatives that I am working on is addressing Social Determinants of health and health equity for the entire state. As a board member of the Dane County Immunization Coalition I work consistently on making sure our community in Dane County has equitable access to vaccines. As a board member of the 100 Black Men of Madison mentoring children in need while nurturing the entire family while addressing the opportunity gap is what I strive to do daily.”
The Verona Area School District is in the process of reviewing operating expectations (goals) in every facet of the district, from financial and communication to student achievement. What operating goals do you think are the most important for the district and why?
“I think given the results of the Climate Survey conducted in fall of 2022, student and faculty safety is a major operating goal of the district. The Verona High School has set the precedent for creating a safe environment. No one who is not a student, faculty member or staff can walk through the doors of the high school unless they are a guest and go through visitation protocol. Every school in our district should adopt this model to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.”
What other issues do you think should be addressed by the Board of Education?
“I think the most important issue or goal the district needs to and I'm sure is working to address are the declining test scores of our under-represented population of students. Studies show that students who fail to read at a third grade level by the time they reach third grade, do not excel past that point. Yet most of our measurements of student success began at the third grade. We need to focus on the curriculum and learning that takes place especially from kindergarten through third grade to ensure that all of our students are reading at a third grade level by the time they reach the third grade. Lastly the District needs to conduct an equity audit. An equity audit would force us to take a look at the fairness of our district's policies, programs, and practices that impede our student's full participation in learning and access to materials that could enhance their learning. “
Portion 3, City of Verona Candidate – Juan Carlos Medina
Biographical Information:
Age: 43
Years in Verona: Around eight years
Education: 2003 Rutgers University, Economics and Psychology
Employer/Job Title: Financial Finesse Resident Certified Financial Planner and Personal Finance Coach
Family: Wife, Elizabeth Medina, daughter Isabella Medina (fourth grade) and son Mateo Medina (second grade)
Leadership Experience: Nine years of management and team lead experience in the investment banking industry, focused on operations, analytics and risk management. Forbes Personal Finance contributor. Currently lead financial planning and financial coaching/behavior change training at Financial Finesse. Provide pro-bono financial planning and coaching to underserved communities
Volunteer Experience: Various non-profit volunteer work from 2003-2012: City Harvest, Meals on Wheels, MicroMentors, Rutgers Alumni Career Mentor (2004-2007), Leukemia and Lymphoma Society fundraising (2007-2009), Secure Futures Wisconsin Financial Literacy Instructor/Coach (2018-present), Verona Area Little League Assistant Coach (2023), VAGSA Assistant Softball Coach (2022) and Glacier Edge PTO Co-Fundraising Chair (2022-present)
Essay Questions:
Why are you interested in being a member of the Verona Area School District Board of Education?
“I believe that quality public education is essential to creating a future generation of adults that can lead successful lives in an increasingly diverse global society. After witnessing the detrimental impact that the pandemic had on our public education system, I couldn’t see a better way to help than by serving our community and helping ensure we can deliver that to every student in the VASD.”
The Verona Area School District is built on a foundation of equity, mutual understanding and cultural responsiveness. Tell us about an experience you had regarding equity and mutual respect?
“In general I’ve noticed a lack of engagement with the Latino community at school and community events. I’ve continuously made an effort to reach out proactively in addition to speaking Spanish to help facilitate communication when needed. These efforts have always improved engagement. I hope to continue to build on these as a board member.”
The Verona Area School District is in the process of reviewing operating expectations (goals) in every facet of the district, from financial and communication to student achievement. What operating goals do you think are the most important for the district and why?
“One, I believe focusing on multi-disciplinary literacy is essential, and providing teachers and staff the necessary resources and innovative curriculum to be able to focus on this is very important. Being able to think critically and communicate effectively across any discipline is a core skill that every student needs to be successful in their lives. Two, making sure we can continuously improve effective communication and increase engagement with all stakeholders in our district, so that everyone is represented in our decision making process and in the policies and expectations we establish. Three, focusing on how to address and navigate the rapid growth of our community and district so that we keep student/teacher ratios at an optimal level, continue to close achievement gaps and continue to be good financial stewards.”
What other issues do you think should be addressed by the Board of Education?
“I think we should continue to improve upon how we engage with the community so that we can incorporate the diverse skill sets, expertise and backgrounds of our district in helping improve it.”
Verona Board of Education candidates also answered questions provided by the League of Women Voters. To find their responses online, visit https://www.lwvdanecounty.org/verona-area-school-district.