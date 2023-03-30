The 2023 Spring Election is quickly approaching on Tuesday, April 4. Verona Common Council candidates are incumbent Christine Posey (District 1 Alderperson), incumbent Mara Helmke (District 2 Alderperson), incumbent Phil Hoechst (District 3 Alderperson) and Beth Tucker Long (District 4 Alderperson). All candidates are running unopposed.
To offer the community a chance to get to know the individuals on the ballot, the Press sent each candidate questions to answer via email. Candidates received instructions to limit responses based on a word count.
District 1 Alderperson – Christine Posey (Incumbent)
Biographical Information:
Age: 44
Years in Verona: 13
Education: BA Sociology, William Smith College
Employer/Job Title: Summit Credit Union, Sr. Universal Banker
Family: Married with two children (ages 13 and 15)
Political Experience: District 1 Alderperson, City of Verona (2018-present) serving currently on Finance Committee, Senior Services Committee, Plan Commission and Tourism Commission
Notable Affiliations: At this time I am focused on my Alderperson responsibilities and volunteer/support roles related to my family
Essay Questions:
Why are you running for office?
“I believe in being of service. I have the opportunity to serve my community with an agenda that reflects only doing what I can to help support this community that I care about for my family, friends and local and extended neighbors.”
What is the most pressing issue Verona faces in the next few years?
“The City of Verona’s ongoing growth is a great challenge. It challenges us with obvious issues like increased traffic and related concerns of pedestrian and bike safety. But it also causes many residents an emotional impact as we all see the physical attributes of a community that we care about changing and evolving. There are many aspects to be considered as we grow as a vibrant community and many challenging issues we will continue facing. We need to honor the history, recognize the challenges of our growth and the impact on current residents, and have a vision as a guide.”
What other issues do you think should be addressed by the Common Council?
I would like to see what more the city can do to support local business growth. We also need to continue supporting development of diverse housing and opportunities for ownership. We need to continue to support city staff with good financial and future planning decisions, ensuring they have the resources needed to serve the residents of the city.”
What is your approach to handling complicated and controversial issues?
“I listen, ask questions to gain more information and I recognize that my personal perspective is just one of many. In my experience this allows me to hear something that has provided me with a valuable viewpoint or additional information that I would not have known otherwise.”
How do you plan to involve local residents in decision making processes?
“I welcome communications from local residents and hearing their perspective is important to me.”
District 2 Alderperson – Mara Helmke (Incumbent)
Biographical Information:
Age: 43
Years in Verona: 14 years
Education: Bachelors of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Employer/Job Title: Senior Operations Manager for Sister District
Family: Husband (Tony) and two children (ages 15 and 12)
Political Experience: District 2 Alder since 2021; Finance, Public Works and Senior Services Committee member
Notable Affiliations: Former Sugar Creek PTO president; Verona Action Team; Dane County Moms Demand Action
Essay Questions:
Why are you running for office?
“City council positions have an impactful and lasting effect on communities. I am running for District 2 Alder because I have enjoyed being a part of the City Council. I enjoy being a part of the decision process to shape the City of Verona, where we can continue to keep the city in a strong financial position while being mindful of tax impacts, ensuring we maintain the excellent services we provide and to thoughtfully plan the expansion and growth of our community.”
What is the most pressing issue Verona faces in the next few years?
“The most pressing issue for Verona will be housing, specifically the type of development and the affordability of those developments. The need for affordable housing in Dane County is tremendous and Verona will need to figure out what role it will play in being part of the solution.”
What other issues do you think should be addressed by the Common Council?
“With the increase in construction, both commercial and residential in the downtown corridor, the Common Council will need to address pedestrian safety, traffic flow and parking.”
What is your approach to handling complicated and controversial issues?
“My approach is first and foremost keeping the city’s best interest in mind. I do this by listening to different perspectives, understanding the legal implications, if any, as well as stepping back from emotions that often surround such issues and consider the pros and cons of possible decisions.”
How do you plan to involve local residents in decision making processes?
“I appreciate constituents reaching out via email or phone to ask questions, voice concerns and share their stories. When I am out in the community, I proactively ask questions about what is on peoples’ minds in relation to Verona. I use all these to support my decisions.”
District 3 Alderperson – Phil Hoechst (Incumbent)
Biographical Information:
Age: 42
Years in Verona: 12
Education: BS Zoology and Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Doctor of Physical Therapy from UW-Madison
Employer/Job Title: Self-employed, Owner of Hop Haus Brewing Company
Family: Wife (Sara), two kids Harrison (age 10) and Everett (age eight)
Political Experience: Two years on City Council
Essay Questions:
Why are you running for office?
“I am running to help our great city reach its potential. To be a voice for businesses, an advocate for residents and a fiscally responsible member of the council.”
What is the most pressing issue Verona faces in the next few years?
“Growth and how to thoughtfully manage and plan for more residents. Not only how to sustainably grow, but how to offer a wide range of housing options for residents of all economic situations. Also, continuing to work on building an inviting, prosperous and thriving business district to attract new guests who can stay, play and enjoy Verona’s many unique offerings.”
What other issues do you think should be addressed by the Common Council?
“We need an improved plan to attract new small businesses to the city. The vast amounts of unleashed commercial space in this city should serve as an indicator that changes are needed. Time to hold developers accountable for their actions and begin enforcing realistic timeframes to ensure they deliver on their promises.”
What is your approach to handling complicated and controversial issues?
“I research prior to meetings to arrive informed, yet open minded. Having enough time to engage in active listening and thoughtful discussion with my fellow council members helps my decision making. Thinking of how each decision will affect not only the present, but considering all unintended consequences is crucial, especially when changing precedent.”
How do you plan to involve local residents in decision making processes?
“I encourage all citizens to be engaged and informed. Hearing from the public helps to open a two-way dialogue and is the best way to turn voices into action. Not just paying attention to one topic or issue when it affects a neighborhood or street because sometimes these efforts are ‘too little, too late.’ Meeting agendas and minutes are open record and available online. Read them! Show up for public comment at meetings! Email your elected officials! Healthy, thoughtful and respectful dialogue where every party feels heard and citizens understand that sometimes compromise is necessary is the key to a thriving and strong community.”
District 4 Alderperson – Beth Tucker Long
Biographical Information:
Age: 44
Years in Verona: 19
Education: BA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison
Employer/Job Title: Owner/Lead Programmer at Treeline Design
Family: Husband, Chris, and two children, Liam (age 13) and Tori (age six)
Political Experience: I have been on the City of Verona Plan Commission for five years
Essay Questions:
Why are you running for office?
“I care deeply about Verona and its people, and I am proud to have been a part of the Plan Commission for the last five years. I always strive to make sure building projects focus on safety, environmental impact and positive community interactions now and for the long-term. I am running for City Council because I want to expand the kind of projects I can be a part of and increase the ways I can serve our community. Verona is a wonderful place to call home, and I’m excited to work to keep improving it.”
What is the most pressing issue Verona faces in the next few years?
“The most pressing issue facing Verona right now is to ensure that the massive growth that the area is experiencing will be handled in a responsible way that encourages diversity, affordability, long-term quality and protects the environment.”
What other issues do you think should be addressed by the Common Council?
“Affordable housing, accessible childcare, food security, fostering community and support for local businesses.”
What is your approach to handling complicated and controversial issues?
“When addressing an issue, I start by doing a lot of research on the subject, learning more about what has been happening locally as well as finding comparative situations nationally. I then look to find a diverse range of voices to talk to about how the issue affects them and how they would like to see it resolved.”
How do you plan to involve local residents in decision making processes?
“I will be available by phone and email as well as for listening sessions when the council will be addressing larger issues. I really appreciated how a previous council member made short videos to keep constituents up-to-date on upcoming issues and request feedback, and I’m hoping to get something like that started for mine as well.”