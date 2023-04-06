The uniquely-themed Wizards Academy campus at Epic Systems already houses an observatory and library. Soon, the construction of a new “dormitory,” along with a building dedicated to house the fictitious campus’ “creatures,” will work to make the space even more “magical” for employees.
As the City of Verona grows quickly, the 260 acres of Epic campus at 1979 Milky Way is no exception. Jim Schumacher – a member of the facilities team – started working at Epic during the mid ‘90s. At the time, the company employed roughly 100 people.
Now, Epic has about 11,000 individuals working directly on campus, but the number increases to 13,000 employees collectively worldwide. In 2024, the expected completion of three new office buildings and a restaurant will aid the company’s continued growth and provide space for an increase of 1,700 jobs.
Schumacher said the new jobs and expansion of campus go “hand-in-hand.”
“We are always looking to the future, but as the growth happens, then we need to have more facilities for the people to come to campus,” he said. “As the hiring demand goes up, then the construction of new facilities goes up right along with it.”
The construction of three new buildings will provide around 1,100 office spaces for employees, Schumacher said. The first office building, called “Sci-Fi,” will complete Epic’s Storybook campus. An additional two buildings – “Guilds” and “Creatures” – will be built in the Wizards Academy campus. Currently, Epic has a total of five different imaginative campuses.
Nicole Hilsenhoff – a technical recruiter in HR – said the company wants the new spaces to enhance productivity, creativity and efficiency for employees. Rather than having cubicles, the company utilizes offices, collaborative areas and dedicated distraction-free workspaces.
In terms of the 1,700 new jobs, Hilsenhoff said the types available fall across the board. Some of the core roles include software developers and project managers, but there are also opportunities available in areas like facilities, administration and on the culinary team.
“I think there’s a misconception in the area that you have to have a technical degree or a bachelor’s degree in order to be a qualified applicant here,” she said. “That’s true for some of our positions of course, but there’s a really wide variety of opportunities here… There’s a little bit of something for everybody.”
And with more offices and employees on campus, Schumacher said the need for facilities increases as well. A new restaurant in the Storybook campus – “Restaurant 42” – will be built near the Sci-Fi building and act as the third large restaurant at Epic.
Existing food service facilities will also receive some updates, according to Schumacher. For example, the restaurant “Spit and Fire” in the Wizards Academy campus will get two new buildings and double in size.
“Growth has been strategic and gradual, but steady,” Hilsenhoff said. “So, it’s something that we’ve become accustomed to and something that we know how to do thoughtfully.”
Even as the Epic campus continues to grow, Hilsenhoff said the community remains safe and connected. Each building maxes out at three-stories, which makes it easier to get “face-time” with colleagues. The company also hosts community building events, monthly full-staff meetings and offers organizations for employees to get to know one another.
“We are a very safe campus,” Schumacher said. “Everybody is looking out for each other, it’s just part of the culture and how we do things. We make sure that everybody can feel okay no matter where they are.”
The location of Epic plays a large role as well. Having the campus in Verona provides a lot of options for potential employees, whether individuals decide to commute from Madison and nearby areas or live right in Verona itself. Hilsenhoff said Epic offers support for those moving to the area from both a financial and resource perspective.
But ultimately, the Verona location helps with the culture at Epic, Schumacher said. The goal for employees is to feel like they are “coming home to work,” and the rural setting of Verona facilitates a comfy and cozy environment to achieve just that.
“When you’re creating things that are changing the world, you want to be able to do that in a setting that’s very homey – and that’s Verona,” he said.