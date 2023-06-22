The Friends of Badger Mill Creek Environmental Corridor (FBMCEC) are working hard this summer to develop the native plantings along the Badger Mill Creek corridor multi-use pathway by removing invasive weeds.
On Tuesday, June 13, FBMCEC members held a workday to remove weeds such as Birdsfoot Trefoil, Canada thistle and Reed Canary Grass. Committed volunteers plan to help keep weeds away from the young native plants in an effort to get a prairie established along the corridor.
Verona residents Brian Christian, Pat Bergen, Jeff Johnson and David Lonsdorf took brush cutters to clear large areas around the native plantings. The group hopes to work with the City of Verona Parks Department to keep the area mowed and as weed-controlled as possible throughout this year and next.
“It takes three or four years to get perennial native plants established to where they can fight off weeds,” Christian, a leader of the group, said in a news release. “If we can cut the weeds and keep them from going to seed, we can stay ahead of them and get better long-term results.”
Two years ago following the completion of the sewer reconstruction project, a paved path was installed along the Badger Mill Creek corridor. Final restoration work included planting a native prairie along the path from County M to the Arbor Vitae neighborhood.
A second phase of the sewer reconstruction process will start later this summer north toward Goose Lake and continue for approximately two years.
FBMCEC formed to help restore and improve the creek corridor, according to the release.
Last year, the group – along with Dane County Parks – removed invasive brush from under a couple dozen large bur oak trees near the Military Ridge Reserve. This was the beginning of a several year plan to restore a five-acre prairie and oak savanna just west of that tree line.
“The goal of these efforts and others in the future is to have a fully restored corridor along Badger Mill Creek from old County PB to County M and south to Fireman’s Park,” the release states.