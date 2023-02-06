The Verona Area International School will host a Euchre Night fundraiser on Friday, March 10.
The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn and will serve as the school’s 2023 spring fundraiser. The winner of the Euchre tournament will win a $200 cash prize. Free lessons and early check-in will be available.
The night will also include a silent auction, 50/50 and raffle, as well as food available for purchase with all proceeds going directly to VAIS. Bidding for the silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The entry cost is $15 per player or $26 for a pair. There will be a cash discount of $14 per player and $25 per pair. The event will be limited to the first 70 players.
Registration is required by March 3 by contacting calling 608-219-0775 or emailing vaiseuchre@vaisverona.org.
