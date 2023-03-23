The future of Wisconsin is starting to look more sustainable – and the construction of a new Everlight Solar headquarters brought community members together to celebrate this big milestone right in Verona.
On Thursday, March 9, Everlight Solar held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 60,000 square-foot headquarters that will serve as a base for operations in the rapidly growing area near Costco and Verona Technology Park, according to a news release.
The groundbreaking took place with many in attendance, such as City of Verona Mayor Luke Diaz, along with key project members from Newcomb Construction and Settlers Bank. Everlight Solar President and CEO Will Creech also presented an opening speech.
Everlight Solar is Wisconsin’s largest home solar company. As the fastest-growing solar provider in the Midwest, constructing a headquarters in Verona will establish Dane County as a leader in renewable energy for the entire Midwest, the release states.
Later this year, Everlight Solar plans to expand again with a new location to serve the greater Milwaukee area.
“The story of the constantly accelerating growth of renewable energy in Wisconsin is just beginning,” the release said.
Currently, Everlight Solar has operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. The company has also received many accolades, including Dane County’s 2021 Climate Champion and Catalyst and being named Minnesota’s Best Solar Provider in 2021 and 2022 by the Star Tribune, according to the release.
Everlight has also been recognized by Comparably – a workplace culture site – for winning Best CEO, Outlook, Culture, Women, Leadership and Diversity in 2022.
According to Everlight Solar’s website, the company enables households to own their power rather than rent it from a power company. With a belief that going solar should be headache and hassle-free, Everlight Solar supplies solar panels and takes care of installation at no upfront cost.
Electricity generated by fossil fuels accounts for 80% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, the website explains. By offering a safer and cleaner alternative, Everlight Solar hopes to make everyone “feel good about energy again.”