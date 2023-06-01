The Verona Area School District (VASD) has named its first cohort of students to participate in an Early College Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Academy, according to a district news release.
Through a partnership between VASD and Madison College, ten Verona Area High School (VAHS) rising juniors will attend the STEM Academy at Madison College beginning in fall 2023.
As VASD continues on the journey to provide a world-class education grounded in equity, the district seeks to expand access to college opportunities in STEM fields, the release states.
“We are incredibly excited about partnering with Madison College and the doors it will open for our scholars,” Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services and Equity Angela Hawkins said in the release. “Careers in the STEM field are in high demand and pay well. Participation in the STEM Academy will help students acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their personal goals, thrive in a diverse global society and lead a healthy, self-fulfilling life.”
Currently, the Early College STEM Academy already exists at Madison College, serving high school students from groups underrepresented in STEM fields. As STEM Academy participants, VASD students will be concurrent VASD and full-time Madison College students taking classes on the Madison College campuses.
Throughout the first year, students will participate in a variety of courses in math, social sciences, physical education and a STEM elective. In the second year, the curriculum includes the choice of chemistry, physics or another science, math analysis, statistics or another math course, English and a STEM elective, the release states.
Options are also available in engineering, environmental science, health science, information technology such as networks, web and mobile applications, cloud support, cybersecurity, along with other technology fields, including electronics, automation and architecture.
Students who successfully complete the two-year program have the chance to earn up to 60 college credits while completing their high school diploma.
“They will be uniquely prepared to move into the workforce, complete their associate degree and/or continue their education at a four-year college,” the release states.