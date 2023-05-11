Does the person change the life or does the life change the person?
That’s a question local author J. Mercer hopes to explore in her upcoming novel, “In One Life and Out Another,” which is set to release on Tuesday, May 16.
Originally from Green Bay, Wisconsin, Mercer spent her time in junior high with her head in notebooks, writing.
“I would babysit, and when the kids would go to sleep, I would just write in a notebook,” she said.
Mercer said she wrote more than one book during that period, but eventually high school took over. With readings for class, sports and other activities, Mercer found herself lacking the time to write for fun.
“That sort of fell by the wayside,” she said.
After graduating high school, Mercer moved to Madison to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She said no one encouraged her to pursue writing in college, so she ended up majoring in psychology and accounting.
Before graduating college, Mercer and her then fiancé opened a dog daycare in Madison. She said her accounting major provided all the skills to take care of the accounting for the small business.
Eventually Mercer had her second daughter and was working from home. She said she needed some stimulation during the day – which led her to start writing again.
“So that’s when I really started to get back into it,” she said.
In 2017, Mercer released her first novel – a romantic thriller titled “Dark and Stormy.” In her mind, she said she imagined the setting of the book to resemble Verona.
Having grown up in Green Bay, Mercer said many of her books resemble that feeling.
“It felt sort of small-town, which tends to bleed a lot into my books actually – that small-town feel,” she said.
Today, Mercer has published two women’s fiction books, a series called “Shady Woods” and two young adult novels – with “In One Life and Out Another” raising that total to three.
And in April 2022, Mercer sold their dog daycare business after 22 years – allowing her more time to hone her writing skills.
“And now I’ll be able to focus more on writing and editing and podcasting,” she said.
‘In One Life and Out Another’
Mercer’s newest novel explores a scenario close to her life: divorce. When she was a teenager, her own parents got divorced, which she said led to “In One Life and Out Another.” Most of her books are based on themes from her own life or life in general.
“A lot of divorced kids wonder what their life would’ve been like if their parents stayed together,” she said.
While Mercer said she was grateful her own parents chose to separate, the book follows two parallel timelines – one where main character Marin learns of her parent’s divorce, and another where she doesn’t.
“One the eve of Marin’s birthday, her parents tell her they’re getting divorced – or, in a parallel universe, they don’t tell her anything at all,” Mercer wrote. “This defining moment, along with Marin’s subsequent choices, turn her into polar ends of herself and drastically affect the relationships she has with her two best friends, her mom and soccer player Sam Hanson. The possibilities of ‘what could have been’ play out in alternating scenarios throughout the book.”
The timelines work to show how Marin changes and how the relationships in her life change based on that decision, Mercer said.
“Which is something I think a lot of kids think about,” she added.
Mercer described the message of the book as the question of, ‘Do you end up the same person at the end of the day as you would in the other scenario?’
And while Mercer has written 10-15 books that are in various stages of development – this is the only time she’s written in a style with a mirrored timeline.
Mercer said writing a novel in this format requires a lot more thought, especially since it’s important to include enough in a chapter so the reader isn’t upset when it switches to a different timeline.
“You have to make them balanced so that somebody doesn’t get bored with one and just skips it,” she said.
Mercer also learned that college applications today are a lot different than they once were.
Since “In One Life and Out Another” follows Marin, a senior applying to college, Mercer spent time researching different universities and the process of applying.
“When I applied for schools, it was still very much on paper and there was a website, but you still got everything notified with snail mail,” she said. “It’s just not how they do it today.”
Mercer also learned the differences between high school dance and studio dance since Marin is a dancer. She said she was able to draw a lot of that from her two daughters and their own experience.
When she originally sat down to write the book, however, her kids were just babies – they weren’t dancing, Mercer said.
“It kind of sat around for a while in a drawer and then I got really familiar with studio dance because they’ve been dancing at the studio, but when they joined high school they joined their high school team,” she said.
“There’s actually a lot of differences,” she added.
After writing the novel, Mercer said her oldest daughter looked it over to make sure all the details were right.
“In One Life and Out Another” will be available for purchase on Tuesday, May 16 from various online retailers, such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Mercer said people can request a copy from bookstores as well.
“I’m really excited about this one being out in the world,” she said. “It’s probably my strongest one so far.”
Mercer is currently working on finishing a young adult paranormal series that is slated to release at the end of 2023. Next year, she hopes to publish a women’s fiction and young adult novel. For more information, visit jmercerbooks.com or follow @jmercerbooks on Instagram.