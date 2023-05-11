What: “In One Life and Out Another” Launch Party

Just The Facts

Arguably one of the most difficult processes in writing can be finding the perfect names to suit characters.

Mercer said she really enjoys character names – and sometimes finds herself stealing ones she likes.

“There’s some people that my kids knew when they were two and I stole the two-year-old’s name that they knew,” she said.

When Mercer was writing a novel during a camping retreat, she wrote down all the different cabin names that resembled different trees and birds.

Though Mercer does feel like she is running out of names, she has been known to pour through her daughters’ dance programs in search of the next idea.

“I collect them, and I keep them in a document so that when I need one, hopefully there’s one there that I like,” she said.