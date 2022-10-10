Sugar River United Methodist Church will host a series of six classes on key money management topics including saving, earning, giving, spending and debt.
The course will be led by William Dieck, a former educator and graduate of similar financial courses, and is designed to encourage participants and their families to have open discussions about money to help reach financial goals.
Classes will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sundays Oct. 16 through Nov. 20 at the Sugar River UMC auditorium, located at 415 W. Verona Ave. Ample on-site parking is available, and childcare may be available if there is enough interest.
The key focal points will include attitudes toward money, building sound financial habits and using tools to effectively manage financial resources.
Registration for the course is $40 per family or couple and includes one study guide. Additional guides are $20 each if already registered. To register, visit sugarriverumc.org online, email SRadmin@sugarriverumc.org or call 608-845-5855. The deadline to register is Saturday, Oct. 15.