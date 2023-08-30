Local residents Mike Ehly and Lauren Cohen have organized an open conversation about guns in the community that will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the American Legion Hall.
Last August, Ehly hosted a talk in the Town of Verona where local residents participated in an engaging conversation about the impact of guns in their lives. This year, he is partnering with City of Verona resident Lauren Cohen to continue that conversation and community collaboration.
“After meeting last summer at Mike’s Town of Verona talk, we’ve joined forces to continue this important conversation about reducing gun violence in our communities,” Cohen said. “As a gun owner and non-gun owner, we’ve found common ground when discussing our concerns.”
Ehly – who has lived in Verona for over 40 years – told the Press that he grew up hunting with his dad and has been around guns “pretty much” his whole life. When he was in middle school, Ehly completed the Hunter Safety Course, eventually being asked to teach the course himself.
“So, I’m an advocate of the Hunter Safety program and having people learn the respect for the gun,” he said. “After the Uvalde, Texas shooting, I said, ‘That’s it – I can’t sit idle anymore.’ I have the respect for (them), but that’s getting to the point now where it’s ridiculous – it’s out of control.”
At that point, Ehly made the decision to host a conversation, titled “Guns in Our Lives,” where the whole community was invited to simply sit down and talk in August 2022. He hoped to have a two-sided conversation, inviting an officer from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and an Oregon Police Department officer to answer any legal questions.
“Whether we agree or disagree, it doesn’t matter because we’re just talking about it,” he said. “And if we don’t talk about it, nothing’s ever going to get accomplished.”
It was this community conversation that Ehly met Cohen – a mother of two students in the Verona Area School District and volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Cohen began volunteering following the Parkland, Florida high school shooting in 2018 that killed 17 people.
As a non-gun owner, Cohen saw a listing for Ehly’s community conversation and was particularly interested. She recalls Ehly sharing statistics with guests and providing information about gun locks.
“And it was just – it felt really good to hear it coming from a gun owner,” Cohen said. “Because the narrative in the public is often it’s either protecting the Second Amendment or gun safety – there’s no in between.”
Last spring, Ehly and Cohen started discussing the second conversation which will take place this September. They met with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett who helped brainstorm ideas for the open discussion, and have invited Dane County deputy sheriffs, a licensed firearm dealer and the DNR warden to participate.
Cohen said the event is not a panel, but rather an opportunity for anyone to share thoughts or stories. And while mass shootings are a part of gun deaths, she hopes people walk away understanding the need for gun safety. In Wisconsin, 65% of gun deaths are suicides, according to Everytown statistics.
“The reality is we want to keep families safe, so it’s preventing suicide, preventing unintentional shootings, making sure that people who are in crisis don’t have access to guns,” she said.
Ehly prefaced last year’s conversation by explaining how the topic can be “extremely politicized,” however he did not want that during the event.
“That’s not what this is about,” he said. “It’s not about my gun advocacy group or her opponents to guns or whatever. This is about having a community conversation, and I will stress that to the nth degree. Because that’s what I want this to be – I want people to give viewpoints calmly and casually and somebody who has an opposing viewpoint say, ‘I disapprove, here’s why.” That’s what I’m hoping for and that’s what worked last year.”