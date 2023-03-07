National Merit Finalists

From left, Ojaswi Pasachhe, Albert Luck, Caelyn Weaver, Benjamin Mast and Patrick Williams

Five Verona Area High School students – Ojaswi Pasachhe, Albert Luck, Caelyn Weaver, Benjamin Mast and Patrick Williams – are among over 15,000 finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program competition. 

To qualify, these individuals completed an application and essay, maintained a consistently very high academic record, received a qualifying ACT or SAT score and were recommended by a school official. 

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition that allows for recognition and scholarships, according to the website. The program began in 1955, with roughly 1.5 million high school students entering yearly. 

Of the participating students, around 50,00 who received the highest Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) score – a required test for individuals to enter the competition – initially qualify for recognition as Commended Students or Semifinalists. 

Commended Students, according to the website, consist of more than two-thirds of the high PSAT/NMSQT scorers. These individuals receive Letters of Commendation to recognize their outstanding academic promise, but do not continue in the competition. Some students become eligible for corporation and business sponsored Special Scholarships.

Around one-third of the high scorers move on to qualify as Semifinalists, according to the website. Selections are made on a state-representational basis to ensure that students from all over the United States are included. 

Over 15,000 Semifinalists advance to Finalist standing in February of each year, the website states. High school principals present each Finalist with a Certificate of Merit.

Final winners of the National Merit Scholarship Program are selected from the Finalist group, according to the website. Students are chosen based on abilities, accomplishments and skills, without reference to gender, ethnic origin, race or religion. The competition evaluates information such as the school’s curriculum and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index score, the student’s academic record, a high school official’s written recommendation, the student’s activities and leadership involvement, along with the student’s own essay submission. 

Did You Know?

There are three different types of Merit Scholarship awards, which approximately 7,250 finalists receive, according to the website:

  • National Merit $2500 Scholarships – These single-payment scholarships are awarded on a state-representational basis, according to the website. A committee of college admission officers and high school counselors select winners without considering college choice, major, career plans or family financial circumstances.

  • Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards – Corporate sponsors can give their awards to children of employees or members, residents of a community where a company operates or to finalists with career plans the sponsor wants to encourage. The awards can vary between one-time or renewable throughout four years of undergraduate study.

  • College-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards – Officials from each sponsor college select winners from finalists who have been accepted to the university and identified that school as their first choice. These awards are renewable for four years of undergraduate study. 

