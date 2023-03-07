Five Verona Area High School students – Ojaswi Pasachhe, Albert Luck, Caelyn Weaver, Benjamin Mast and Patrick Williams – are among over 15,000 finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program competition.
To qualify, these individuals completed an application and essay, maintained a consistently very high academic record, received a qualifying ACT or SAT score and were recommended by a school official.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition that allows for recognition and scholarships, according to the website. The program began in 1955, with roughly 1.5 million high school students entering yearly.
Of the participating students, around 50,00 who received the highest Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) score – a required test for individuals to enter the competition – initially qualify for recognition as Commended Students or Semifinalists.
Commended Students, according to the website, consist of more than two-thirds of the high PSAT/NMSQT scorers. These individuals receive Letters of Commendation to recognize their outstanding academic promise, but do not continue in the competition. Some students become eligible for corporation and business sponsored Special Scholarships.
Around one-third of the high scorers move on to qualify as Semifinalists, according to the website. Selections are made on a state-representational basis to ensure that students from all over the United States are included.
Over 15,000 Semifinalists advance to Finalist standing in February of each year, the website states. High school principals present each Finalist with a Certificate of Merit.
Final winners of the National Merit Scholarship Program are selected from the Finalist group, according to the website. Students are chosen based on abilities, accomplishments and skills, without reference to gender, ethnic origin, race or religion. The competition evaluates information such as the school’s curriculum and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index score, the student’s academic record, a high school official’s written recommendation, the student’s activities and leadership involvement, along with the student’s own essay submission.