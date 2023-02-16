Verona’s Gerrit Brinkman, Nicholas Fauble, Joseph Jensen, Molly Moder and Christina Schiele were honored for scholastic achievement at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point during the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. The university honored more than 2,350 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages.
Of the students recognized, Fauble received honors, while Jensen received high honors. Brinkman, Moder and Schiele earned highest honors.
To qualify for the highest honors designation, full-time undergraduate students need to earn grade point averages of 3.90 to 4.0, where a 4.0 equals straight As. Those who earn grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 receive high honors, while those with averages from 3.50 to 3.74 earn honors recognition.