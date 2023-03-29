Five Verona students – Bennett Luttinen, Dominic Deyes, Samuel Brand, Robert Erickson and Nicholas Gueldner – were named to the Winter Quarter 2023 Dean’s List at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must earn at least 30 credits with a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Luttinen is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Deyes a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Brand a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering, Erickson a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Gueldner a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.