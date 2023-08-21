Seeking greater transparency - and greater community trust - the Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to get body-worn cameras for its deputies, and last week, law enforcement officers and lawmakers got an up-close view of what that might look like. They also got first-hand look at the latest in Taser and drone technology.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, the sheriff’s office coordinated a demonstration by the technology company Axon at the Law Enforcement Training Center.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, law enforcement from throughout the state, as well as county leaders, community members and media were invited to participate in the demonstration, highlighting the newest technologies in fleet, body and drone cameras, Tasers and virtual reality training.
This comes as the sheriff’s office is asking the Dane County Board to approve a pilot program for body worn cameras in the upcoming budget process.
According to the news release, Axon’s systems are integrated and designed to provide a “seamless process of filming, storing and sharing video.” In addition, the virtual reality training provides law enforcement with various scenarios to sharpen their skills on split-second decision-making. The technology even provides an empathy aspect, where officers are able to experience a role reversal and feel what it’s like to be on the other end of a domestic or mental health situation.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett called implementing body-worn cameras in the department “long overdue,” and said it’s something he believes the community supports.
“Transparency from law enforcement is key to reinforcing community trust, and body worn cameras can help us provide that,” he said. “We look forward to continuing the conversation with other county leaders and the citizens we serve, on how we can implement some of this new technology to increase our efficiencies and serve our citizens at the highest level.”
For more information on the Axon products, go to axon.com