Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will be hosting a bike donation drive on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Salem United Church of Christ, located at 502 Mark Drive in Verona.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the transportation needs of the community by collecting donated bikes, refurbishing them in the winter months and giving them away in May.
The Nov. 19 donation drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Verona church. Additional drives will be held through the Madison area that day at Delta Beer Lab, Monona Fire Department, Lexus of Madison in Middleton, Starion Bank in Sun Prairie and Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
Bikes of all sizes and styles are welcome, as the organization also gives bikes to adults and people with disabilities.
The donated bikes will be refurbished and provided to numerous nonprofit organizations and school districts in the spring of 2023, according to a release from the group.
The group gives away approximately 2,000 bikes each year to those who cannot afford them or to those who have been historically excluded from the cycling industry due to its high cost of entry and limited access in underserved communities. The number of bikes donated each year depends entirely on the success of its fall bike donation drives.
Since its first bike giveaway in 2017, the organization has donated more than 8,275 bikes, a value of $1,075,000.
“Bikes are much more than just toys. I think a lot of people who’ve always had access to bikes don’t understand the opportunities they bring,” Executive Director Kristie Goforth said in a release. “They help build self confidence and coordination. They provide freedom and independence. They improve physical and mental health in addition to creating positive lifelong memories. They also provide much needed transportation to school and work.”