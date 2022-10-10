Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) will be offering free family portraits taken by Jesse Charles on Saturday, Oct. 15 during its community meal located in the Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Portrait sessions will be taken on a first-come basis between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and participants are asked to arrive by 12:30 p.m. to sign up as there are no advanced reservations.
Prints are anticipated to be available to pick up before the holidays.
The free community meal will include soup and salad, pasta or rice, a chicken, pork or beef dish, a vegetarian/vegan selection, bread, a dessert and a drink. The food pantry will also be open from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meal is held the first and third Saturday of each month.