The Optimist Club of Verona and Madison Achievers Toastmaster Club have teamed up to bring a free workshop to middle and high school students in February.
Students in the workshop will get assistance from public speaking experts to write and practice their four-to-five-minute speeches on the topic “Discovering the Optimism within Me” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2022-2023 year.
Those speeches will be presented on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Verona Senior Center, where they can win medals and cash prizes and qualify for a Zone contest that can then lead to District, Regional and International contests in which the student can win up to $22,500.
The workshop will be held on Sundays, Feb. 5 to 26 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli Street. The deadline to register for the workshop is Tuesday, Jan. 31, and the deadline to submit a speech to apply for the contest is Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Students wishing to participate in the contest or the preparation workshop should contact the club contest coordinator Jodi Farritor at jfarritor@gmail.com or 630.605.5332. The waiver for the workshop, contest application and more information about the contest are available at veronaoptimists.org.
“The oratorical contest and the prep workshop are amazing opportunities for students to build public speaking skills,” Farritor said in a news release. “I’m very excited about our partnership with Madison Achievers Toastmasters club to give students the best chance at success in the competition and for the community to be inspired by the optimistic messages of our youth.”