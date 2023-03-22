The Friends of Badger Mill Creek Environmental Corridor (FMBCEC) made the most of the late winter snowfall by burning nine brush piles at their restoration project along the Badger Mill Creek in Verona on Saturday, March 11.
The brush – which came from a line of large two-hundred-year-old bur oak trees – was cleared last fall just north of Arbor Vitae Place and west of Military Ridge Reserve.
During the event, participants removed invasive honeysuckle bushes and buckthorn trees, generating 28 large piles of debris through their efforts. The FBMCEC group is working with Dane County Parks to restore the tree line, nurture several dozen bur oak saplings nearby and eventually plant a native prairie on adjacent county property.
“It’s great to have a chance to burn down these piles,” project leader Jeff Johnson said in a statement. “This will be a beautiful site with all the large oaks and we’re making a lot of progress.”
FBMCEC is a two-year-old group that consists of committed volunteers from the Verona community. The group’s mission is to “restore, protect and sustain natural resources” along the Badger Mill Creek corridor. To achieve this, FBMCEC works closely with the City of Verona, Dane County Parks, the Ice Age Trail Alliance and the Madison Metropolitan Sewer District.
“The sewer project resulted in some dramatic changes to the Ice Age Trail and the stream corridor,” group leader Brian Christian said in a statement. “After it was reseeded with native plants, we realized this was just the beginning of efforts to ensure a good restoration outcome. We want to improve other areas of the corridor to provide a community resource that allows us to connect with nature and each other.”
Throughout 2023, volunteers from FBMCEC will help control weeds along the stream corridor, remove more invasive brush and prepare for the new prairie. For more information, visit the group’s website at https://friendsofbadgermillcreek.com.