Verona Area High School student Sibdi Olvera Garcia was among the nearly 70 high-achieving high school students who attended the University of Dubuque’s second annual Second Century Scholars Day on Friday, Feb. 17.
The Second Century Scholars program awards four renewable full tuition scholarships and several one-time Distinguished Scholar awards supported by generous investors. Incoming first-year students who show a wide-ranging curiosity about their world, a strong capacity for self-discipline and a passion for academic excellence in service to their communities receive the awards.
To be eligible for scholarships, students were required to attend Second Century Scholars Day. The event consisted of completing a series of interviews and a writing exercise, learning about Dubuque’s Scholar-Leader Honors program through an informational session, meeting with faculty and students, along with attending a dinner where students received recognition for their academic accomplishments.