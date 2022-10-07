Girl Scout Troop 8606 all started with two girls who wanted to be Scouts. When the daughters of Kelly Gibson and Carolyn Jahnke expressed their interest, the two mothers – and former Scouts themselves – huddled together to form their own troop.
From there, the two took on recruiting members for a troop from their daughters’ classes, garnering up 12 students from the Verona Area International School. The group’s enrollment is now up to 22 members as of the last year’s membership, the majority of which attend VAIS or New Century School.
Get to know more about the troop with this Q&A with Gibson.
What age levels or grade levels are in Troop 8606?
We are a daisy brownie troop, which includes Scouts in kindergarten through third grade. We have 22 girls right now (one membership year ends Sept. 30, new one starts Oct. 1), so our numbers will be in flux until the next membership year starts.
What West Madison communities or school districts are the members from in addition to Verona?
Service Unit 16 is comprised of approximately 70 troops (about 1,000 scouts and volunteers) that are comprised of the West Madison and Verona area. Most of the girls are either Madison Metropolitan School District or Verona Area School District eligible, but there are also some homeschooling or online schooling students. As VASD does include some Fitchburg addresses, we also have a number of girls from that area as well.
What/who is SU16 team/program?
The Service Unit 16 team is a group of troop leaders and volunteers from the West Madison/Verona area. We try to offer support to our leaders through local meetings and trainings. We offer local monthly programming to our scouts at low or no cost. Our picnic point campfire and smores event in June was free, July’s event at Troll Beach cost the price of admission to the park, the August beach clean up cost $1/person (to cover supplies and patches), and September’s ice cream social was another free event. We are also having a troop leader meeting at the end of September to help leaders learn about the fall fundraiser, talk about training opportunities and generally brainstorm.
Can new girls join any time?
New girls can join troops all year long. In my experience, the limiting factor is based on how many volunteers are able to help at troop meetings, not lack of interest of scouts. My own troop had to stop at 18 girls last year as Girl Scouts has safety ratios that are based on age.
How long have you been the Troop 8606 leader? Do you have a daughter or other family members in the troop?
I started as a troop leader in August 2021. My daughter is in the troop, and I found a classmate of hers that also wanted to be a Girl Scout (whose mom also had previously been a scout). The two of us found each other and co-founded our troop. From there we recruited other classmates and were off and running. Initially the troop began with 12 students, all from Verona Area International School. Now we are up to 22 members, the majority of which attend VAIS, but we also have a significant number from New Century School. As these two charter schools are housed within the same building, it makes sense to combine forces!
My daughter is a fourth generation girl scout. I was a Girl Scout for 12 years growing up in California. I earned my Gold Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn (similar to the Eagle Scout). My mother and grandmother were also Girl Scouts. My mother also took a turn for a few years leading my troop, so I’ve had excellent role models.
What programming or activities has the troop been up to this year?
Our first Service Unit event was a campfire songs and s’mores event at Picnic Point in June. We had about 50 scouts attend, close to 75 attendees overall. We made s’mores (I taught some of my youngest scouts basic fire safety skills) and sang a bunch of girl scout songs.
The July Service Unit event was a beach get together at Troll Beach. It had about 30 participants.
The August Service Unit event was a combined beach clean up event between our Service Unit 16 and one of the east Madison Service Units 15. We had about 25 scouts, 50 participants overall. We cleaned up Brittingham Beach along with the Friends of Monona Bay.
We are planning for two other service unit programs: an older girl scout Murder Mystery Party in October and a painting party in November.
As for my own troop, last school year we visited the zoo, attended a Cookie Palooza party at council, attended a Take Action badge event at camp, celebrated the 110th anniversary of Girl Scouts at the State Capital (in conjunction with GS advocacy day), had meetings with other local troops, had a snowman party, had a Chinese New Year party, hosted a Girl Scout Story Time and cookie tasting at Kismet Books, and toured Badger Prairie Needs Network. The Verona Fire Department allowed us to use one of their bays for our initial cookie orders and it was cool to see pallets of cases of cookies.
Does your troop have any particular focuses, fundraisers, annual events or traditions that have defined it or given it its identity? (Besides cookie sales)
We have two annual fundraisers: the fall is the Badgerland Fall Fundraiser (BFF) which is candy, nuts and magazine subscriptions. It’s mostly ordered online with Scouts delivering the candy/nuts. It doesn’t involve booths or door to door sales, so it’s not as well known as cookies. Cookies sales are in the spring. Last year there were eight kinds of cookies, next year we are going to have nine kinds of cookies available. My troop had a goal to sell 3,000 cookies, but we ended up selling just over 5,000 boxes. Local businesses like Miller’s Grocery, Hop Haus Verona, Toot and Kate’s, and Kismet Books were great to work with, as they let us set up cookie booths in their stores.
Generally with the younger girls, fundraising is accomplished through those two sales. Individual troops (like traveling troops of older girls) can get permission from council to do fundraising beyond that.
Girl Scouts Programming generally falls in 1 of 4 categories. Badge work is generally done at troop meetings or even sometimes programming by our local council. Last spring my troop attended a Take Action Event at one of the campgrounds that was extremely popular. Another popular program council held was an Outdoor Art Makers event.
The troops have been working hard to restore programming post-COVID. When did programming resume?
Some troops moved their format and met online via Zoom. Other troops waited until schools and other meeting locations reopened to start meeting again. Within VASD, we were able to secure space at Verona Area International School (VAIS)/New Century School (NCS) and we started meeting again in fall of 2021.
Summer camps were canceled in 2020. In 2021 they went to a new format called adventure pods, where families could use the camp facilities, while staying within their familial cohort. Summer 2022 saw a full camp program.
Are you back to full capacity or are there still precautions or restrictions in place?
That’s left to discretion for the specific event. Overnight campers at camp had to be COVID vaccinated to stay at camp facilities. Masks were required at some events last year, as the council was always in compliance with county health mandates.
What were the specific impacts of COVID on your troop?
My troop didn’t form until summer 2021, so no impact there. There were some troops that went inactive when they couldn’t meet.
Did you lose members and/or is membership currently below expectations?
With a membership year running from October 1 – September 30, I imagine there was a decrease in membership in the 2020-2021 school year. But lots of troops (like mine) formed in fall 2021 and through this spring in summer. Within our Service Unit 16 board, we have three troop leaders that were troop leaders prior to Covid. The rest of us are all leaders that started after the pandemic.
What are some of your troop's goals or hopes for the rest of 2022 and for 2023?
We are hoping to have our first overnight camping experience as a troop in 2023. We hope to have successful BFF and cookie programs. We are working with our girls currently to decide which badges they want to earn this year. We hope to participate in Service Unit programming.
What's rewarding about being a troop/program leader? What's challenging about it?
I think being a troop leader has been my most rewarding volunteer experience. I feel very passionate about making Girl Scouts as accessible as possible, always trying to let anyone interested join our troop (or help them find another troop if our meeting times don’t work or when we’ve been at capacity). Of my 18 scouts from last year, only one had previously been a Girl Scout, so I feel like I’m helping create opportunities for new Scouts. My co-leader Carolyn Jahnke was recognized with an Amateur Leader Award, excellent leadership in a first year scout leader.
The challenging parts have been finding enough volunteers to help with meetings so more girls can become scouts. It was also a little daunting initially starting up a troop, until I met other leaders and better understood resources available to us from the council.
– Neal Patten