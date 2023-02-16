Verona’s James Gilmore was included in the fall 2022 Dean’s List for DePauw University. Students who made the Dean’s List achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher based on a 4.0 scale.
Gilmore makes DePauw University Dean’s List
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Highest possible in far southeast Dane County. Areas of blowing and drifting snow. 2 to 3 inches has already fallen. * WHERE...Iowa and Dane Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
