Over 100 new sixth-graders are getting ready to say goodbye to the familiar halls of Sugar Creek Elementary for middle school this fall.
On Thursday, June 8, Sugar Creek held its Fifth Grade Promotion Ceremony to recognize 122 students who will start middle school with the 2023-2024 school year.
Sugar Creek’s first Fifth Grade Promotion event took place in 2022, with the ceremony being open to all friends and family members of students. This year’s event was very well attended, Sugar Creek principal Todd Brunner said.
Associate principal Laura Marquardt and principal Brunner led the ceremony. Music teachers Marie Kyle and Nicky Sayre directed the students in a song.
Each student received a certificate from teachers Jonathan Jenkins, Cassondra Lee, Taylor Stampfl, Jennifer Maier and Cristina Bonilla.