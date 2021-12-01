A dozen elected seats in the greater Verona area will be up for grabs this spring.

The City of Verona will have the most seats up for re-election as both District 2 appointees will need to run for their seats for the first time, and one seat from the other three districts will be on the ballot, as well as the mayor’s seat. In the Town of Verona, the third and fourth supervisor seats will be on next spring’s ballot, as will two seats for the Verona Area Board of Education currently being filled by appointees.

For the Dane County board of supervisors, districts 32 and 29 will also be open. District 32 covers the City of Verona and southern portions of the Town of Verona; District 29 has the northwestern portion of the town and extends up to the county’s northern border through the Town of Middleton to the towns of Vienna and Dane.

For most local and county governmental bodies, the first day aspiring candidates can start circulating nomination papers and collecting signatures is Wednesday, Dec. 1. Each race has a different number of qualified signatures a candidate must collect to get their name on the ballot, and most nominations must be fully completed and turned in to each respective organization clerk or agency by the end of the day Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Nomination papers that are circulated prior to Dec. 1 will not be counted toward a candidate’s total number of signatures.

Candidates must file a campaign finance registration form prior to collecting signatures on nomination papers for their respective jurisdiction; otherwise, the District Attorney would have the right to file a complaint for campaigning without being registered.

Dane County

The greater Verona area will now have two Dane County Board of Supervisors representatives.

District 32, which previously covered all of the city and town of Verona, will continue to cover most of it, but the northwestern portion of the town will now be covered by District 29, which extends all of the way up to the county’s northern border.

The District 32 seat is currently held by Mike Bare. The District 29 seat that will inherit part of the town is currently held by David Ripp.

There are four documents that a person is required to fill out when seeking candidacy for a Dane County office: a Campaign Finance Registration statement form that should be filled out prior to announcing intentions to run; a Declaration of Candidacy form; nomination papers that should include at least between 50 and 200 signatures from the district of candidacy; and a completed Statement of Economic Interest describing what organizations a candidate’s immediate family members are involved with, where their income comes from and what real estate is owned.

All materials must be turned in to the Dane County clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.

If there are more than two candidates running for a single district, a primary election will be held to narrow the field on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Town of Verona

People interested in running for the two town supervisor seats will need to fill out both a declaration of candidacy and a campaign finance report prior to being on the spring ballot.

The two seats up for re-election this year are the Third and Fourth supervisors, seats which are currently held by Phyllis Wiederhoeft and Douglas Maxwell, respectively. Both seats are at-large seats, meaning any resident over the age of 18 can run for either seat.

The town chair is not up for election this year; that seat is elected in odd-years.

Verona Area School District

The two seats up for re-election on the school board will likely feature two appointees running for seats they were appointed to within the last year.

Board members Nicole Vafadari and Joe Hanes are the two appointees who have joined the board this year, with Vafadari taking the City of Fitchburg seat this summer after the resignation of Amy Almond, and Joe Hanes being appointed in November after board president Noah Roberts resigned earlier this fall.

Nomination papers can be picked up at the district administration office, 700 N. Main St., and school board clerk Jen Murphy will review each set of nomination forms to ensure all of their 100 signatures qualify.

Those running shouldn’t collect more than 200 signatures. The deadline to turn in all nomination forms is Tuesday, Jan. 4.

City of Verona

There will be an abnormally high number of seats up for re-election in the city due to two resignations within a single year in District 2.

Normally, only one person from District 2 would be on the ballot, with alder seats alternating every other year, but with Alds. Rye Kimmett and Mara Helmke both having been appointed within the past year, both will be up for election in the spring.

Alds. Chad Kemp (Dist. 1), Kate Cronin (D-3) and Evan Touchett (D-4)’s seats will also be up for election, as will mayor Luke Diaz’s spot.

All city offices are two-year terms, and each of the city’s four districts has one alder up for election each year. Nominations papers can be picked up at Verona City Center, 111 Lincoln St.

