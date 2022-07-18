The next election will be held on Tuesday, August 9 for the Partisan Primary.
Absentee ballots have been mailed for all applications currently on file.
June 23 was the deadline for municipal clerks to send absentee ballots to voters with an active request already on file.
If you would like an absentee ballot sent to you in the mail, you must request this in writing. There is still time to request an absentee ballot to be sent to you.
You can request an absentee ballot on the myvote.wi.gov website, or by sending a written request to your respective City or Town clerk: Holly Licht, Verona City Clerk, holly.licht@ci.verona.wi.us or Teresa Withee, Verona Town Clerk, twithee@town.verona.wi.us.
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk's office during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person. Requests received after June 23 must be fulfilled within 24-48 business hours.
To make an in-person request, visit the City Center at 111 Lincoln Street, Verona or Town Hall at 7669 County Highway PD.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is five days before the election. Voted ballots must be received by Election Day in order to be counted. You can return your absentee ballot request form through mail, in-person at your local elections office, or online at myVote.wi.gov. You will need an adult to witness your absentee ballot envelope in order to have your ballot counted.
All voters in Wisconsin can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for any reason. Voters must be registered before they can request an absentee ballot. Voters may request their absentee ballot in writing. You must provide a photo ID with your absentee ballot request.
Special absentee voting application provisions apply to voters who are indefinitely confined to
home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact your municipal clerk regarding special deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
All voters must provide a Proof of Residence document when registering to vote by mail, in-person in the clerk’s office, or at the polls on Election Day.
The clerks will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling
place or counting location before the polls close. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.